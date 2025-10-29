Recently, it was announced that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz would be out for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. Wentz had previously gotten the starting nod in place of JJ McCarthy, who struggled in two games for the Vikings this season before going down with an injury.

Now, the latest information is coming out about what Wentz's surgery timeline will look like.

“Vikings QB Carson Wentz just talked to local reporters. Hasn't had surgery yet, about to have his fourth child. Wentz defended the Vikings' approach with it, said the communication was good, and knew what he was signing up for. As competitor, wasn't going to remove himself,” reported Alec Lewis of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Things didn't exactly go swimmingly in Wentz's starting tenure with the Vikings, as the team currently sits at 3-4 heading into this weekend's matchup against the Detroit Lions.

McCarthy is expected to resume his starting role for that contest, as reported by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

A strange time for the Vikings

Heading into this season, there was considerable hype surrounding young quarterback JJ McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie year due to an injury sustained in the 2024 preseason. However, McCarthy struggled in seven out of the eight quarters he played for the Vikings to open up the season, and an injury he suffered in the team's Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons ultimately sidelined him.

Meanwhile, Wentz got off to a hot start with the Vikings initially but has since cooled off significantly, and now his injury has forced head coach Kevin O'Connell's hand at putting McCarthy back out on the field.

Some had wondered whether or not McCarthy's prolonged injury absence could have been something of a “soft benching” by the team in order to keep Wentz on the field, but the team won't have a choice when they hit the field to take on the Lions on Sunday. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.