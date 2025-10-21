For the Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford played well even without Puka Nacua. In fact, he had a record-tying effort. And Rams safety Kam Curl shared the ultimate Stafford praise, according to a post on X by Ari Meirov.

“He's the best thrower of the football… ever.” ~ #Rams S Kam Curl on QB Matthew Stafford

Now that’s high praise. And it’s not hard to conceive with Stafford standing in the NFL’s top 10 all-time for passing yardage with 61,675.

Rams safety Kam Curl said Stafford is versatile

Curl said Stafford finds ways to get the ball where he wants it to go.

“The different arm angles he can do it,” Curl said. “The no-looks that everybody sees. It’s amazing to watch. I ain’t gonna lie.

“Going against him in practice, you have to be perfect. Cause he’s going to be perfect on every throw. That just makes us a whole lot better.”

Stafford has 17 touchdown passes and just two interceptions on the season. And his quarterback rating of 109.3 is currently the best of his 17 years in the NFL. How is he doing it at age 37? It’s a simple thing, according to teammate Davante Adams via The Athletic.

“He’s a killer,” Adams said. “That’s what killers do. They go out and kill.”

Article Continues Below

And he’s been killing for decades, according to a post on X by Sarah Bishop.

“An excellent note from ESPN Research: Matthew Stafford is the third QB in NFL history to have five passing touchdowns in a game in three different decades (regular season or postseason), joining Tom Brady and Kurt Warner. Stafford has done it in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2025.”

Also, on Sunday, Stafford showed why it sometimes doesn’t matter what defenses do against him and his receivers, according to a post on X by Next Gen Stats.

Davante Adams caught all 3 TDs against the Jaguars:

🔹 Inside the 2-yard line

🔹 Against press-man coverage

🔹 Quick throw (< 2 seconds) & Jaguars blitz

All three came against different Jaguars CBs: Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome II, and Jourdan Lewis.

Nice. But not nice for those who play against Stafford and Adams.