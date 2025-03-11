The Denver Broncos are continuing to make free-agent splashes on defense. According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos signed linebacker Dre Greenlaw to a three-year deal worth $35 million.

The signing of Greenlaw marks the second player the Broncos have swiped away from the San Francisco 49ers, as earlier in the day they signed safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Broncos bolster defense by signing Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw brings a solid resume to Denver despite recent injury concerns. The 27-year-old linebacker has been a key part of San Francisco's defense since entering the league as a fifth-round pick from Arkansas in 2019. During his six-year career with the 49ers, Greenlaw accumulated 455 tackles, 14 pass breakups, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions across 64 games. His best statistical season came in 2022 when he recorded a career-high 127 combined tackles while starting all 17 games.

Known for his hard-hitting, he also brings some serious physicality to the middle of the Broncos' defense. The acquisition of Greenlaw addresses a critical need in the linebacker corps following Cody Barton's departure in free agency. Denver's linebacker room now features Greenlaw alongside Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Levelle Bailey, and K.J. Cloyd. Singleton, who led the team with 136 tackles in 2023, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season.

The signing does come with some risk. Greenlaw missed most of the 2021 season with a groin injury and appeared in just two games last season while recovering from an Achilles tear suffered during Super Bowl LVIII.

If Greenlaw can return to his pre-injury form, this signing could prove to be one of the biggest signings during the 2025 offseason. With Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert leading divisional rivals, the Broncos have emphasized the need for playmakers who can disrupt elite quarterbacks.

This addition should bolster what is already one of the strongest units in the league. Last season, the Broncos defense gave up just 311 points, which was third-best in the NFL.