One movie franchise that has hardcore fans is Fast & Furious. The loyal followers of the movies race to the theaters whenever a new sequel is released.

Worldwide, the films have brought in $7.47 billion at the box office, according to Movie Web. So, the car-influenced movies bring in some furious fortunes.

That said, some have made more than others. We'll look at the most and least profitable in terms of the domestic box office. With that, let's hit the streets and check out the numbers…

Furious 7 (2015)

The movie with Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner was a smash hit. Most of it was due, unfortunately, to the passing of Walker in an auto accident. They worked the passing of the character into the movie, and it led to the biggest box office take of the entire franchise.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $353,007,020

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Brian, Dominic, and their friends are living the high life with all of the money they have. The group is presented with an offer they can't refuse to take down a team of mercenaries, all while Dominic gets sidetracked by his supposedly dead girlfriend.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $238,679,850

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

This eighth movie takes place post-Walker. Whether it was curiosity or just because it's a good movie, the film did well — bringing in $1.23 billion worldwide gross.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $226,008,385

Fast Five (2011)

Fast Five actually received pretty good reviews, which may have helped it at the box office. It features Brian, Dominic, and Mia on the run, with signs of their freedom just a job away. But there's an enemy out for them, and Hobbs is on their case.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $209,837,675

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

This film features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Luke Hobbs and Jason Stratham as Deckard Shaw. They're welcome additions to the franchise and seemed to help it achieve good box office numbers.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $173,959,935

F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Saga was delayed due to COVID-19 but still performed well. However, many wondered how many films are left in the franchise fuel injector system.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $173,005,945

Fast & Furious (2009)

The film featured an investigation into one of Toretto's loved ones and brought back the original cast members of the movie. It was a better picture overall than the 4th installment.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $155,064,265

Fast X (2023)

This movie might be where the franchise has jumped the shark, considering it didn't perform nearly as well as expected with the big budget it had ($340 million — making it the most expensive in the franchise to make). It made less than F9, which was released as theaters reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $145,960,660

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The first film featuring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner kicks things off with characters that become iconic in the franchise.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $144,533, 925

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The film featuring former cop Brian O'Conner is dialed up to bust a dangerous criminal. He brings in the help of a former childhood friend and street racer, who has the opportunity to redeem himself in this 2003 film.

The film received some low critics scores but is a fan favorite in the franchise.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $127,154,901

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

At the bottom of our list is Tokyo Drift. The film had its action and high-octane-fueled moments, but it just wasn't quite the hit compared to the rest.

Lifetime Gross Domestic Box Office: $62,514,415

Will any new Fast & Furious films race over the leader of the box office someday? Time will tell. In the meantime, these films will speed into the history books as a successful franchise.