The hierarchy of power in the Fast & Furious franchise has remained unchanged, even if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson returned to it. While his future in the main saga remains to be seen, a new spinoff film led by The Rock has received a hilarious title with a Jason Momoa twist.

According to a new listing on Production Weekly, the new Rock-led Fast & Furious spinoff film will be titled, Hobbs & Reyes. This suggests that the spinoff film will be a continuation of the Fast X mid-credits scene when the Rock's character, Hobbs, returns, or at the very least, explore their dynamic.

That mid-credits scene showed a phone call between Dante Reyes (Momoa) — Fast X's antagonist — as he eggs on Hobbs. It ends with the Rock emphatically saying something to the effect of “I ain’t hard to find, you sum’bitch.”

While a scene like that would suggest that the Rock would continue Hobbs' journey in the eleventh Fast & Furious film — especially given that he patched things up with Vin Diesel — perhaps part of their agreement was that the Rock will continue his stories in separate entries.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had previously sat out all Fast & Furious films since his spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw, with Jason Statham. His public beef with Vin Diesel — the series' true lead — led to a falling out that made the prospect of him ever returning to the franchise seem impossible. But time heals all wounds and Hobbs is back in the fold (for now) and it appears he will lead a spinoff film with Jason Momoa.

Fast X is the tenth film in the main Fast & Furious saga (eleventh overall). The film grossed $679 million worldwide during its theatrical run since coming out on May 19. It's now available on VOD platforms.

