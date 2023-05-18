Thanks to a certain outlet, the secret that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes his triumphant return to the Fast & Furious franchise after years of feuding with the series’ lead Vin Diesel in Fast X has been out.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Fast X

Fast X sees Dom (Diesel) and his family take on Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) — a man seeking revenge for the death of his father in Fast Five. The film just so happens to be Johnson’s first appearance in the franchise, so naturally, Hobbs (Johnson) gets dragged into this story.

In Fast X’s mid-credits scene, a masked man investigates Dante’s lair, for lack of a better term. He’s then called by Dante himself who reminds the man of what he did to his father — thus kicking off yet another showing of the Fast Five flashbacks. The man says “I’m not hard to find” as he takes off his mask to reveal that Hobbs is back in the fold once again. Before hanging up, in true Dwayne Johnson fashion, he calls Dante a “sumb***h.”

Now, before that reveal was spoiled, it actually was the one return that would shock audiences (unlike another return in Fast X). Diesel and Johnson had a very public falling out that lasted for years. In December 2021, Johnson responded to an Instagram post from Diesel that asked him to come back to the Fast & Furious franchise. “I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem,” said Johnson.

He continued, “Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Those types of comments don’t sound like they’re coming from a man eager to return to the series, but time heals all wounds I guess.

Fast X will be released on May 19.