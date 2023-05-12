It looks like the Fast & Furious gas tank may still have a little bit left as the series’ lead Vin Diesel has dropped a major revelation on the planned finale of the saga.

Erik Davis reported that on the red carpet of Fast X, Diesel confirmed that the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise is merely the beginning of a three-part finale. “JUST IN: On the red carpet for #FastX in Rome, Vin Diesel just seemingly confirmed that FAST X is not part one of a two-part finale — it is part one of a three-part finale! Looks like we’re getting a Fast trilogy…,” said Davis in a tweet.

JUST IN: On the red carpet for #FastX in Rome, Vin Diesel just seemingly confirmed that FAST X is not part one of a two-part finale — it is part one of a three-part finale! Looks like we're getting a Fast trilogy… pic.twitter.com/QkiqSgMaH1 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 12, 2023

Speaking on the red carpet, Diesel said, “Going into making this movie [Fast X], the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this [laughs], part one, they said, ‘Can you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?'”

Vin Diesel just accidentally confirmed that Fast X is going to be spilt into a trilogy. This is not what I wanted pic.twitter.com/PUe9QmTzKd — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) May 12, 2023

When the interviewer asked if this was confirmation of a trilogy finale, both Diesel and his Fast & Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez began squirming and Diesel said, “We’re gonna get in trouble here,” as he pulled Rodriguez away.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While not overly surprising — this is a franchise with magnetic cars, after all — the initial plan was that Fast X and Fast & Furious 11 would be a two-part finale to the main saga.

Not much is known about Fast & Furious 11 except that Fast X director Louis Leterrier will be returning to direct. Leterrier took over for Justin Lin after the franchise veteran left in the middle of production on the tenth installment. Most of the ensemble, barring any shocking deaths in Fast X, should return in the eleventh film as well.

Fast X pits the Torettos and Co. against Cipher (Charlize Theron) and a new threat, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). Diesel, Rodriguiz, Momoa, and Theron all return as well as Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Scott Eastwood. Brie Larson will make her franchise debut in the film. Additionally, Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, will make a cameo appearance.

Fast X will be released on May 19.