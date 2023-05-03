A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

On this day 51 years ago, Dwayne “The Rock Johnson was born. That’s right before his feuds with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Kurt Angle, his time in the Rock and Sock Connection and the Nation of Domination, and even his time playing college ball at the University of Miami, Johnson was born into the world to Rocky Johnson and Ata Johnson in Hayward, California.

While Johnson has certainly accomplished a lot in those 51 years, becoming one of the top entertainers in the world regardless of the medium, to many, The Rock will forever be known for his accomplishments in the ring, and those still to come should he return to action in the not-too-distant future. But what would a Johnson match look like in 2023? Well, in the opinion of his old pal, “The Olympic Champion” Kurt Angle, the former World Heavyweight Champion can still put on a 30-minute match on the biggest stage imaginable, WrestleMania, should he agree to a contest.

“He really trains hard, and he has been able to keep his body young and active,” Angle said via Fightful. “When you watch him train, he does a lot of not just weight training and stuff, he does a lot of plyometrics and stuff like that. I believe that he could still wrestle. I believe if he wants to do it, he could put in a good 30-minute match at WrestleMania. I don’t doubt that for a second. He’s able to take care of his body as much as he has lately. I don’t see it being a problem for him.”

Is Angle correct? Could Johnson work for half of an hour at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” presumably at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia? Objectively speaking, yes, most definitely, but that isn’t the problem; WWE would happily book Johnson for as long or short of a match as he’s willing to wrestle; he just needs to be willing to get back into the ring and work a match against his fellow Anoa’i member Roman Reigns.

Mick Foley was afraid to wrestle Kurt Angle in TNA.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently discussed his shared time with “The Olympic Hero” during their shared time in TNA on Foley Is Pod and let it be known that he was afraid to wrestle his former WWE coworker, but not for the reason you might think.

“Because of the cardio aspect. I was having a lot of trouble for more than one or two minutes, and I was really gasping for air. I don’t want to overdo the back injury, but the back injury I had in 2006, it was really terrible,” Foley said via E Wrestling News. “It’s really serious, and anytime I pushed too hard, especially with weights — Now, what I didn’t know is that over the course of time, I had something known as acquired scoliosis. That was what accounted for the loss of almost three inches of height. When I saw this when I went for my WWE physical, and I saw how badly curved my spine was, I said to the doctor, ‘Would that account for those inches of height?’ And he goes, ‘yeah, absolutely.’ So, when I got home, I was so down I knew that my hips and knees were going to pay a price. I didn’t know my spine would be curved. So, your body does whatever it needs to do to keep your eyes straight. In this case, it meant, over time, curving my spine because if I’d been leaning a certain way and my eyes weren’t adjusted, then you’re looking at the world through crooked eyes.

“So, what this means as far as training goes, especially if you’re working like on a leg press machine and your spine is crooked, you’re putting more pressure on one of the pads than the other, and when you’re exerting, and I was exerting especially when I was doing the Al Snow 100 rep training where you know you can power through, but it’s just a matter of will because your quads start having some trouble at 40 or 50, but it’s light enough that you know you can get to 100 if you have the willpower. When I got off of that machine — it felt like somebody had opened up part of my buttocks and was pouring a tea kettle of hot water. It was one of the most painful ridiculously painful things I’ve ever been through.”

Ultimately, Foley did get in the ring with Angle on nine occasions, including in two TNA World Heavyweight Championship matches and in an Office Keys on a Pole match that ended in a no-contest. Considering the current state of Foley’s health, he may regret these matches in hindsight.