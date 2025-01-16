The Miami Heat are currently sitting at the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-18 record. But while the team has been competitive on the hardwood, the situation with Jimmy Butler is growing into a terrible mess.

As a result, in order to get out of the drama, the Heat must move on from Butler in order to kick-start a promising rebuild before the trade deadline. At this point, it would make sense for the Heat to finally give the keys to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Dissatisfaction in South Beach

Butler has basically been the face of the Heat franchise for the past few seasons, leading them to a pair of NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. However, without a title to show for it, it's easy to see why tensions have risen from both parties. In fact, the partnership looks like it's about to end in an ugly divorce.

Prior to the start of the 2024-25 season, there were already rumors of Butler moving out of Miami, especially with an option to become a free agent. Initially, Butler showed signs he wanted to stay in Miami, despite the Heat front office refusing to hand him an extension, according to a report by The Athletic. It's worth noting that the six-time NBA All-Star was eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $113 million, according to the Miami Herald. However, as the season progressed, things got worse.

After a 128-115 beatdown at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, Butler spoke to the media and didn't mince his words about losing his joy about playing basketball in Miami. In response, the Heat organization penalized their star with a seven-game suspension while releasing a statement that gives everyone a glimpse of the diminishing relationship between the two camps.

At 35 years old, it's clear as day that Butler no longer fits with the Heat's timeline. Furthermore, it wouldn't make sense for the team to keep around a star who no longer wants to play for the organization. With a bevy of building blocks in Adebayo and Herro, the Heat are better off pushing the reset button to kick off a new era.

Multiple teams are interested in Jimmy Butler's services



Although Butler is an aging star, he is still playing at peak form. The former Most Improved Player is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting a career-high 55.2 percent from the field overall. As a result, it's easy to see why multiple teams have been giving Riley a call with the hopes of executing a trade.

Butler's talent and star power should be an immediate boost to any championship contender. His experience and ability to kick in a higher gear come the postseason could just be the missing piece for teams who are in a win-now situation. Some teams that could use Butler's presence include the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors, all three of which are built around aging superstars with rapidly closing championship windows.

The Heat have posted a respectable 3-3 card without Butler. Using their star wing as a trade asset could get them the missing pieces they need to commit to a promising rebuild finally. But more importantly, the franchise could finally get some unnecessary drama off their hands and focus on winning basketball games.

A potential Heat trade with the Golden State Warriors

Heat receive: Andrew Wiggins ($26.3 million), Dennis Schroder ($13 million), Jonathan Kuminga ($7.6 million)

Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler ($48.8 million)

Among the teams in a win-now situation, there's no doubt that the Golden State Warriors are a team with the personnel the Heat would want in a Butler trade. With plenty of youth and movable assets, it would make sense for the Heat to dangle Buter to the Warriors. In order to get a deal done, the Heat could target Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, and Jonathan Kuminga to match Butler's salary.

Wiggins is an All-Star forward who can ease the Heat's rebuilding transition. At 29 years old, he's still at his prime, which should allow the team to remain competitive. On the other hand, a veteran guard like Schroder should inject some perimeter defense in the backcourt. However, the main prize of the deal is Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga hasn't fit with the Warriors system. However, he has shown glimpses of his ceiling all the same. But with Kuminga injured, the Heat could use the opportunity to take the ascending forward away from the Bay Area, giving the Warriors a star who can help them win now in exchange. Prior to injury, Kuminga is averaging a career-high 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Moreover, at only 22 years old, he perfectly fits with the Heat's timeline. His presence would be a welcome addition to the Heat's young core.

On the other hand, the Warriors should benefit from acquiring Butler, another star who can supplant Stephen Curry, especially after the Warriors have fallen to 19-20 after a hot 12-3 start to the season. With time ticking on the best shooter in the world, the addition of Butler should provide some scoring to ease Curry's load, especially considering the Warriors have failed to get any productivity from the offensive end outside of their franchise player.