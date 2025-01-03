The final straw of the Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat fiasco happened after they lost to the Indiana Pacers at home 128-115. Butler spoke postgame and basically said that he wasn't happy playing for the team.

“I want to see me getting my joy back playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “I'm happy here off the court, but I want to be back to somewhat dominant, I want to hoop and I want to help this team win, and right now, I'm not doing it.”

Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo were asked about Butler's comments, and they had different responses.

“I’m not sure, I have no clue, I’m not the coach. We tried to get him involved, I thought,” Herro said. “I feel like the vibe is great…I’m about to enjoy my night.”

“Think it’s a bad night all around…obviously he’s frustrated, he feels like he’s standing in the corner, so he’s got a lot of things going on in his corner,” Adebayo said.

After all the comments, reports came out that Butler had officially gone to the Heat and said he wanted to be traded. There had been conflicting rumors that Butler didn't want to get traded and that he'd wait until the end of the season for something to happen, but it looks like he's ready to go now.

Jimmy Butler requests trade from Heat

Some would say this all started when Pat Riley said that he wasn't going to give Jimmy Butler an extension. Butler is looking for a new deal, and since the Heat won't give it to him, he'll have to go find a team that will give it to him. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Butler was interested in the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns.

During postgame after their loss to the Pacers, it sounds like Butler would be happy playing anywhere besides the Heat at this point, but he'll most likely be sent to a contender.

For the Heat, what they must do now is build around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, and hopefully, when they trade Butler, they can get some assets back that can help the team. The Heat won't trade Butler just to trade him, and they'll get the best deal for him so they can begin to reshape their future and compete for years to come.