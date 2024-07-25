The FC 25 Gameplay Deep Dive arrived today, showing off new gameplay features and improvements. Between the new FC IQ feature, team tactics, player roles, and playstyles, there's plenty to uncover in the latest Deep Dive. The new FC 25 IQ Mechanic makes a major impact on all modes, including Career, Ultimate Team, Clubs, and more. Without further ado, let's unpack the major talking points of the Deep Dive

FC 25 Gameplay Deep Dive – Everything You Need To Know About FC IQ

FC 25's Gameplay is largely influenced by FC IQ, which affects all modes of the game. The feature itself is based on three foundations: Player Roles, Team Tactics, and Smart Tactics.

Firstly, Player Roles differentiate how players behave on the field. It helps decide AI responsibilities when you're not controlling the player, giving you a better sense of where they go and what they'll do. Using Opta data, the game identifies which players fit which roles, all of which have their own pros and cons. However, some players are considered world-renown stars at their position, and FC 25 recognizes that.

How well a player is in their role is dictated by a plus mechanic. If a player has a + or even ++ next to their name, it indicates they are extremely good in their role. However, if you see no +, then the player is considered average, or standard. Overall, FC 25 features over 31 roles at launch.

Secondly, Team Tactics completely changes how you prepare before the game. Overall it's broken up into 7 main components:

A Tactical Settings menu that lets you set up your formation, defensive approach, and Build-up Style Tactical Presets – A quick way to set up your tactics A Dynamic Summary that analyzes how well your tactics are doing The ability to create 5 independent custom tactics A unique code to share your tactics with friends A new Squad tab Views for your team “with and without the ball”

Lastly, Smart Tactics focuses on in-game tactical decisions, making your experience more smooth and convenient. There's a number of ways that Smart Tactics changes up your FC 25 gameplay experience.

Firstly, a new messaging system will display at different times throughout a match, suggesting if you want to change tactics. Using the game's directional pad, you can make several in-game adjustments. You can look at your Tactics, Tactical Focus, or Quick Tactics.

Furthermore, there's a new substitution menu, as well as new animated chalkboard and AR visuals. Additionally, there's also new commentary specifically centered around new tactics being used throughout a match. And the best part is that you can change your Tactics and Subs at any time during a match.

Hypermotion & PlayStyles

But those aren't the only improvements coming with FC 25's gameplay. Both Hypermotion V Technology and Playstyles will receive improvements this year to heighten the experience.

Hypermotion V uses real world data to create authentic player animations. Essentially, it makes player movement look more realistic by using real-life footage. Each legendary player has movements unique to them, and Hypermotion V delivers the closest thing to realistic player movement. In addition, FC 25 uses AI Mimic to enhance the realism of player movement in the game.

And of course, Playstyles also make a return to FC 25's Gameplay. These are abilities that help boost a player's skill in different areas. Furthermore, each Playstyle has a Playstyle+, which is an upgraded version of that ability. For example, the Footwork Goalkeeper playstyle helps them perform foot saves faster and with extended reach. But the + version of Footwork lets the Goalkeeper move even faster with a more extended reach.

FC 25 Gameplay Changes to Offense & Defense

Lastly, the Gameplay Deep Dive mentioned tons of new improvements to both the offense and defense.

Offense

On the offensive side of the ball, there's a new accuracy revamp as well as new Skill Moves to let you take full advantage of your offense. Essentially, the new accuracy revamp makes your player attributes have a larger impact on how close your pass will reach its intended target. In addition, new Slip animations add more realism to the game, especially when playing in snowy or rainy conditions.

Two other Passing Improvements come in the form of new Tight Angle & Powerful passes, as well as crossing receiver targeting. The former revolves around new animations for both powerful and tight angle passes. On cross receiver targeting, the developers aimed to make it more predictable and consistent.

Lastly, the new accuracy system also impacts Shooting, which also receives some enhancements in FC 25. Just like passing, your attributes impact your shooting skills more than ever to replicate a realistic experience. Other shooting improvements include:

A new Off-Balance Follow-through mechanic, which lets you trigger off-balance animations.

Animation refresh – New shooting animations based on data

Other offensive changes include improvements to Dribbling and Ball control. All movement types, from Effort dribbles to Let Ball Run movements received some level up improvement to create a more authentic experience. Interestingly, EA Sports quietly removed the Orbit Dribble movement type.

And EA Sports also added new skill moves while making tweaks to others.

Defense

Between a new Professional foul feature and new goalkeeping mechanics, FC 25's gameplay makes several improvements to defense. Here's a list of some of the major changes:

A new professional foul feature, which lets you stop an advancing player at the cost of a yellow flag. Repeated fouls will result in a red flag

Reaction Time modifier: a new setting which compensates the speed in which the Next Player Switch changes to allow you to calibrate your needs.

Animation improvements to Shoulder Challenges, Slide Tackles, and general movement

Improved Defensive AI positioning and formations

Player Marking Inside Box – represents AI ability to zone mark inside the box, to counter cut-back goals.

Furthermore, Goalkeeping also received some general changes, including adjustments to their movements and cooldowns. Furthermore, they also received refreshed animations for various actions. In general, you should see Goalkeepers encounter a slight delay when returning to the base spot when performing certain actions.

EA Sports is also adding a new Goalkeeper rush type to stop an advancing player. Want to take a massive risk for a chance to contain your opponent? Try out a Goalkeeper rush to potentially make a great save.

Miscellaneous Gameplay Changes

FC 25's Gameplay also offers a wide variety of other changes that separates it from it's predecessors.

Firstly, you can now assign corner roles. Select three players who you want in those crucial moments to help you score a goal. Overall, you can assign the Near Post, Back Post, and Target Player.

Both Free Kicks and Penalty Kicks received some improvements. On Free Kicks, players can now request precision passes from a Quick Free Kick. On Penalty Kicks, EA Sports made adjustments to the composure circle and Penalty Kick Avatar runs.

With all the new animations, there are of course several improvements to player movement. This includes Off-Ball movement, Goal Post Interactions, Goalkeeper Falls, and Shielding

Simulation Mode also received some new improvements in the form of new sliders. Overall, you can use Simulation mode in a variety of different modes like Career, Kickoff, and Tournament.

Lastly, FC 25 introduces new Wind effects so it impacts gameplay more. You can see the win affect ball trajectory, player clothes and hair, among other areas.

Overall, that's all the big new features from the FC 25 Gameplay Deep Dive. We look forward to hearing more info as we approach the game's launch, especially about the new FC 25 IQ mechanic. In the meantime, feel free to check out the reveal trailer.

