EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 2 dropped, fixing various issues in the gameplay and modes like Ultimate Team. Other modes like Career and Clubs also received some tweaking in an effort to improve the experience for players. Lastly, the update also makes several audio, visual, and other general fixes to improve the stability of the game. Without further ado, let's take a look at the EA Sports FC 25 Title Update Patch Notes.

EA Sports FC 25 Title Update 2 Patch Notes

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes button inputs were not being registered when performing actions in the front end.

Stability issue occasionally happening in all Online modes.

[PC Only] Controller compatibility issues when using Steam Input.

Steam Input now needs to be enabled before launching EA SPORTS FC 25 to have it work as intended.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Stability issue when accessing Squad Battles.

Addressed instances of stability issues while in the Store.

Unintended UI elements sometimes displaying on the screen.

Adjusted the message that displays when confirming to start an Evolution.

[Switch Only] Addressed instances of stability issues when loading into Ultimate Team.

Career

Addressed instances of stability issues within Manager Career.

Clubs

[PS5/PS4/XBSX|S/XB1 Only] Players on the EA Play Play First Trial were unable to access the ‘My Club’ section of the Clubs menu.

Out of all modes, Ultimate Team received the most love in this update. These fixes generally focus on stability, but also removed the unintented UI elements that would sometime appear on your screen. They also made a tweak to the message you receive before starting an evolution.

Career Mode just received general stability issues. Meanwhile, the “My Club” menu in Clubs is now available to EA Play First Trial users. For some reason, they specifically could not enter this menu, which could easily inconvenience players.

Lastly, the game made other stability improvements and adjustments to several areas like Controller Compatibility issues on Steam. However, you must now enable the Steam Input prior to launching FC 25 in order for it to work.

Overall, that includes all the latest from the FC 25 Title Update 2 Patch Notes. We hope the update helps you enjoy a smoother experience. Expect more updates in the future, as FC 25 just released last month.

