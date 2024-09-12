Comparisons are all the rage in the world of sports. There is often always a legend that resembles the game of a young gun who is rising in the ranks. One especially gets compared more if they share some history with each other and even play for the same team. This is the case for Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi. While the latter has already moved to the MLS to join Inter Miami, the young gun is still in the early stages of his career in La Liga with FC Barcelona.

There has not been a clear passing of the torch moment between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal. However, the shades of having the same style of play are already there. Add the fact that the two were produced by FC Barcelona and their way of navigating past opponents for easy goals can be readily seen. The Spaniard had heard of these comparisons before. Regardless of how flattering it was, Yamal may want to pave his own path rather than go through the one carved by the Inter Miami and FC Barcelona legend.

“I like being compared to the best in history, Leo Messi. But I want to be Lamine Yamal and reaching Messi’s level is impossible,” he said to Fabrizio Romano.

How does the FC Barcelona youngster stack up to the MLS oldhead?

The first thing to look at is their accolades. Yamal has netted all there is to accomplish when it comes to international football in Europe. He won the Euros with Spain in 2024 and even notched the goal of the tournament. In addition to all of those, he has also won numerous Young Player of the Year Honors from UEFA all the way to La Liga. His club resume is yet to reach the levels of Lionel Messi but he will certainly get there.

When Messi was Yamal's age, he won the La Liga title with FC Barcelona. The Argentinian was also the youngest player to have ever suited up for the Spanish side up to that point. On the international level, Yamal is on pace to maybe have a better career than Messi. When it comes to club play, the conversation shifts as the Inter Miami legend has the edge. Will Yamal catch up to Messi when the legend calls it quits in the MLS?