Lamine Yamal, a young football star, will follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and wear the No. 19 shirt for Barcelona next season. At just 17 years old, Yamal has already significantly impacted his club and the international stage.

Yamal’s journey began in Barcelona’s famed youth academy, where he honed his skills and showed immense promise. His talent was undeniable, and he made his senior debut at the tender age of 15 in April 2023. Despite his young age, Yamal quickly became an important player for Barcelona and the Spanish national teams.

A number with a Barcelona legacy

Previously wearing the No. 27 shirt, Yamal will now don the No. 19, a number with a rich history in Barcelona. This number was famously worn by Lionel Messi between 2005 and 2008, during the early years of his career when he established himself as one of the greatest footballers ever. Other notable players, including Sergio Aguero and Patrick Kluivert, also wore the No 19 shirt.

There had been speculation that Yamal might take Messi’s former No. 10 shirt, which became available last season when Ansu Fati went on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion. Fati, who is set to return to Barcelona, wore the No 10 after Messi’s departure. However, Yamal will wear the No. 19 instead, continuing the legacy of great players associated with this number.

Messi's choice of the No. 19 when he first joined the senior team was a significant moment in his career. He wore it from 2005 to 2008 before switching to the iconic No 10. After Messi, the No. 19 shirt was passed down to several players, including Maxwell, Martín Montoya, Ibrahim Afellay, Sandro Ramírez, Lucas Digne, Munir El Haddadi, Kevin-Prince Boateng, and Carles Aleñá.

In recent years, the No 19 shirt has been worn by various players, each adding their own chapter to its history. Martin Braithwaite, Matheus Fernandes, Sergio ‘Kun' Agüero, Ferran Torres, Franck Kessie, and Vitor Roque have all donned the No 19 in recent past. It is Yamal’s turn to wear this storied number and add to its legacy.

Lamine Yamal’s rise to prominence has been swift and impressive. Despite his age, his ability to perform at a high level has made him a standout player. Wearing the No 19 shirt, Yamal is expected to continue developing and contribute even more to Barcelona.

As he steps into this new role, fans and football enthusiasts alike will be watching closely to see how Yamal will honor the legacy of the No 19 shirt at Barcelona. With his talent and determination, there is no doubt that he will be a key player for the club in the coming seasons. The young star’s journey is just beginning, and the future looks incredibly bright for both Yamal and Barcelona.