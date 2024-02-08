FC Barcelona has made it clear: Kylian Mbappe is not in their transfer plans amid Real Madrid interest for the PSG sensation

FC Barcelona has made it clear: Kylian Mbappe is not in their transfer plans, reported by GOAL. As Real Madrid edges closer to securing the French forward's signature, Barcelona remains reluctant to enter the race, with sporting director Deco stating that Mbappe's arrival would only make Barcelona “worse.”

Mbappe, a World Cup-winning talent, is poised to become a free agent in 2024 as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain approaches its conclusion. Real Madrid is gearing up to make the 25-year-old their next ‘Galactico,' but Barcelona is steering clear of the competition. Deco emphasized the impracticality of a deal for Mbappe, especially if it necessitates selling key players like Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, asserting, “I would like to improve the squad and not make it worse. I think it would be worse for the team if Araujo and Frenkie left and Mbappe came.”

While the Camp Nou doors seem closed for Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona is exploring the possibility of retaining loan stars Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. Deco praised the impact of Manchester City-owned Cancelo, highlighting his ability to provide balance in the full-back position. Additionally, he spoke positively about Felix, who arrived for a minimal fee in 2023, emphasizing the player's contribution at almost zero cost.

As Barcelona navigates the intricacies of the transfer market, a new head coach will play a role in shaping the team's future. With current manager Xavi set to step down at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, Barcelona faces an important transitional period that will shape its direction in the upcoming summer window.