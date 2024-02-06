Real Madrid's dressing room is buzzing with anticipation as talks about Kylian Mbappe's imminent move to the La Liga giants continue every day

Real Madrid‘s dressing room is buzzing with anticipation as talks about Kylian Mbappe‘s imminent move to the La Liga giants continue every day, reported by GOAL. The French forward, who had previously made a surprising decision to stay with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) two years ago, is now keen on joining Real Madrid, marking a significant shift in his career.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided insights into the ongoing discussions, revealing that key players within the Real Madrid squad are confident that Mbappe will finally make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming season. Romano stated, “In the dressing room of Real Madrid, important players have the feeling that yes, this time, the club is going to make it happen… every single day they speak about Kylian Mbappe, and the feeling they have this time is that it's really, really close.”

While Mbappe has expressed his desire to join Real Madrid, various hurdles remain in completing the transfer. PSG is expected to seek a fee for his departure, and Real Madrid may need to provide a substantial signing bonus to finalize the deal. Despite the ongoing talks, Mbappe has committed to completing the current season with PSG. The Parisians, leading in Ligue 1, are set to face Real Sociedad in the Champions League last 16 in mid-February.

In the La Liga race, Real Madrid stands as the favorites and has an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table with a potential victory against Girona this week. As the negotiations unfold, the anticipation builds, and Real Madrid eagerly awaits the addition of Kylian Mbappe to their squad.