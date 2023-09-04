Oscar-winning actor and Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio was among the star-studded crowd at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. He witnessed Lionel Messi‘s mesmerizing performance for Inter Miami against Los Angeles FC, reported by goal.com.

Messi, widely regarded as the greatest soccer player in the world, once again showcased his brilliance, providing two crucial assists to guide Inter Miami to a comfortable 3-1 victory over their opponents.

Leo watching Leo 🤩 Leonardo DiCaprio in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/XOUTKBwLPR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, a soccer enthusiast himself, didn't want to miss the opportunity to watch Messi in action, and he was not alone. The stadium was graced by a constellation of Hollywood A-listers and celebrities, including Selena Gomez, NBA superstar LeBron James, actor Owen Wilson, and even Prince Harry.

Messi's presence in Major League Soccer has created a stir, drawing immense interest from fans and celebrities alike. His magical performances continue to captivate audiences, making every match he plays a must-see event.

The Argentine sensation is set to grace the MLS stage once again when Inter Miami faces Sporting Kansas City. Fans and enthusiasts, like DiCaprio, eagerly anticipate witnessing more Messi magic as he continues to leave an indelible mark on American soccer.

As Messi's star power transcends the soccer world, his influence on and off the field is undeniable. His presence in the MLS not only elevates the league's profile but also serves as a source of inspiration and joy for fans and celebrities alike who gather to witness his extraordinary talents.

This star-studded attendance at Inter Miami's match signifies the global appeal of the sport and the unique charisma of Lionel Messi, who has seamlessly transitioned into American soccer, captivating a whole new audience and ensuring that every fixture he graces becomes a spectacle.

