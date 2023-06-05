Speculation has been circulating about the future of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, suggesting that he could be a transfer target for Manchester United. The Red Devils are in the market for a shot-stopper amid uncertainties surrounding the contract situation of their current goalkeeper, David de Gea. However, Costa has dismissed the transfer rumors and expressed his desire to stay at Porto, reported by goal.com.

It has been widely reported that Porto's Costa has caught the attention of Manchester United, who view the 23-year-old Portugal international as a potential addition to their squad for both the short and long term. When asked about the speculation linking him to Manchester United, Costa responded, “That's the internet. It is a happiness and an honor to play for my favorite club. What they say is what they say, there is nothing concrete. I have a contract until 2027, and I hope to continue, let's see.”

David de Gea's future at Old Trafford has been under scrutiny as his contract runs down, and he has faced criticism for high-profile errors. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has emphasized the importance of competition in every position, including the goalkeeper spot. Costa, who kept an impressive 16 clean sheets for Porto in the 2022-23 season, is considered to be adept with his feet, a quality that could make him an attractive option for the Red Devils.

While the rumors linking Diogo Costa to Manchester United continue to swirl, the goalkeeper remains focused on his current club and his long-term contract with Porto. As the transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United will intensify their pursuit of Costa or explore other options to bolster their goalkeeping department.