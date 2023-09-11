San Diego Padres‘ star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been making waves this season with his eye-catching collection of custom cleats he's worn this season. He remains a free agent in terms of a sneaker deal, but his odds-on favorites have been a cleat version of the Air Jordan 1. Now, Tatis Jr. is breaking out his wildest pair yet to honor a legend. Follow our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s custom Dior Jordan 1 cleats 👀 pic.twitter.com/bL0kzGR2b7 — MLB Life (@MLBLife) May 2, 2023

Fernando Tatis Jr. has worn a number of different Air Jordan 1 cleats including a rose pink version, Travis Scott's Mocha version, and even a pair of $2,000 Dior Jordan 1 cleats he busted out recently. Now, he's pushing the envelope with his flashiest pair yet, honoring Kobe Bryant against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fernando Tatis Jr. to wear custom Air Jordan Kobe tribute shoes for Padres series against the Dodgers this week. Cleats have 4,750 crystals, which were carefully placed one by one. Custom by @stadiumck. pic.twitter.com/7QvLUuCEow — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 11, 2023

Per Darren Rovell, the cleats are complete with 4,750 hand-placed crystals throughout the shoe. It follows the same Jordan 1 silhouette that Tatis Jr. loves so much and pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakes with the purple and gold uppers. Kobe Bryant's numbers “24” and “8” are featured in purple crystals on the heel and they come complete with a black cleated plate at the bottom. There's no telling how comfortable these will be to wear, but it's certain that Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the brightest player on the field.

The cleats were done by Stadium Custom Kicks, which is a leading brand in making custom cleats for athletes of all levels. This is without a doubt Tatis Jr.'s flashiest pair to date and it pays respect to a legend in the city of Los Angeles.

The Padres are set to take on the Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET / 7:10 p.m. PT as the two teams meet and renew their rivalry towards the end of the season.