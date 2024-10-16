Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's unprecedented rookie campaign was unforgettable. The 2024 Rookie of the Year broke a handful of individual regular-season records, including the most assists in a single season (337) and most points (769) by a rookie. Then, Clark earned her second triple-double in September; she's the first WNBA rookie to do so and was recently named to the All-WNBA First Team. However, unlike the feats mentioned above, being named All-WNBA First Team will impact Caitlin's bank account.

Alongside Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, Clark will receive an additional $10,300, per WNBA.com

“Voting for the All-WNBA Team was conducted at the conclusion of the regular season. Players were selected without regard to position and received five points for each First Team vote and three points for each Second Team vote,” the official statement reads. “In honor of their accomplishments, each member of the All-WNBA First Team will receive $10,300, and each member of the Second Team will receive $5,150.”

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu with the WNBA Second Team with 204 points, Phoenix Mercury small forward Kahleah Copper finished with 167 points, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike was close behind (154), Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale, and the Liberty's Jonquel Jones round out the list.

Caitlin Clark gets hilariously honest about her second triple-double

Fever rookie Caitlin Clark relived moments from her rookie season in the WNBA. She talked about notching her second career triple-double and how her teammate Aliyah Boston “assisted” her tenth rebound of the night.

“Shout out to [Aliyah Boston]. She kinda let me get that rebound,” Clark said with a huge smile on her face, via the official Fever account on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I was lucky because it bounced right in my direction. I had to get it. Kelsey [Mitchell] was like, ‘Why is everybody suddenly so excited?' And then she figured it out. She's like, ‘Ah, yeah.' So that's funny.”

Clark's epic rookie campaign will go down in history as one of the most dominant rookie seasons in WNBA history.