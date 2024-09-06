Vitriol and criticisms come with the limelight of being the face of the WNBA. Caitlin Clark is not just the name that people recognize the most around the league but she is the poster child of women's basketball at the moment. The Indiana Fever star brought a lot of attention to the sport. So, Nancy Lieberman had two great comparisons when it came to the WNBA ROTY front-runner. Who could those be? Well, they are none other than Michael Jordan and Taylor Swift.

Nancy Lieberman is an icon of women's basketball. She brought the Old Dominion basketball program back to life because of her in the late 1970s. Moreover, her voice and IQ still impact the game that Caitlin Clark is playing today. Clearly, she has seen a lot of basketball in her lifetime. It was even safe for her to say the Fever rookie is starting to look like a certain Chicago Bulls legend and beloved popstar, via SiriusXM.

“It's great to have somebody that happened like Michael Jordan or when he put more eyeballs and got salaries higher. He was filling up arenas. When he was playing, the TV ratings were astronomical. It doesn't matter who people fancy at the moment, it's Caitlin Clark. She's the Taylor Swift of women's basketball right now,” Lieberman said.

How does the Fever superstar compare to Taylor Swift and Michael Jordan?

For starters, Clark has amassed quite a following. So much so that there are Fever fans scattered throughout the nation which prompted teams to move stadiums such that they are able to accommodate a large crowd. Lieberman noticed this and used it as a point of comparison.

“Her fans are like Swifties. They're extraordinarily loyal. In every arena you go into, half the people there are her fans wearing her jerseys. She's a media superstar, but d**** she has backed it up every step of the way. Her numbers are unreal whether it's the second triple-double, leading the league in assists. Everybody talks about Caitlin's shooting,” the former head honcho and renowned analyst said.

Moreover, she doesn't quite understand the vitriol despite the Fever rookie having a spotlight on her. Just like His Airness and the global pop sensation, Lieberman urged fans to just marvel at the greatness that Clark brings.

“She's a great team player. You know, when your teammates love you, you know you're doing something right. They adored her in Iowa, they really liked her in Indiana. Why pick on her, why do that? Just appreciate the greatness that she's bringing to the game. We should celebrate because we're in it together,” she concluded.

Will the Fever faithful and the rest of the league see Clark's historic career as different because of this new lens?