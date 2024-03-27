First announced during the London Fan Festival 2023, we finally have details about the upcoming collab between the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) and the equally acclaimed RPG Final Fantasy XVI (FFXVI), which is happening soon and will bring in various rewards including glamour sets, a mount, and more.
Let's begin with the event duration. The event starts on April 2, 2024, at 1:00 AM PDT, and will run until May 8, 2024, at 7:59 AM PDT. That's almost a full month for players to try and get all of the event rewards. Speaking of event rewards, here are all of the rewards that players can get from the collab:
- Metian Vest
- Metian Gauntlets
- Metian Chausses
- Metian Sollerets
- Torgal Whistle
- Use to acquire the Torgal Mount
- Torgal Pup
- Use to acquire the Torgal Pup Minion
Other than these event rewards, players can also buy a Clive Rosfield Triple Triac Card for 200,000 MGP, as well as a total of 10 Orchestrion Rolls, each costing 20,000 MGP. That means players will need at least 400,000 MGP if they want to get all of the FFXIV & FFXVI collab items. These values came to light after data miners found the prices of said items.
I know people are super excited about the current PAX Panel. But just a reminder that if you want all the rewards for the upcoming FFXVI event, you need 400k MGP.
Yes. 400,000. Get to saving. pic.twitter.com/k4ybAi4uh8
— Nana Cat🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@NanamiFFXIV) March 23, 2024
As for what the event entails, we don't have much news about what to expect. Judging from the videos we have so far, however, we can guess what the gameplay part of the event is. For starters, it appears that we will be fighting FFXVI's version of Ifrit, which is entirely different from FFXIV's version of the primal. That means there will be different fight mechanics for players to discover.
These fight mechanics extend to the player as well. Judging from the trailer video, players will have access to some of the Eikon powers that Clive can use in FFXVI. This includes the Rising Flame move (where you summon a wing of flames to do an uppercut), as well as what appears to be some dodging and gap-closing dashes. The fight also appears to allow the player to block one of Ifrit's attacks.
The FFXIV And FFXVI Producers Are The Same
Collabs between FFXIV and other Final Fantasy games aren't anything new. Just recently, they held a collab with Final Fantasy 15, and previously also did one with Final Fantasy 11. However, what makes this collab interesting is the fact that the producer for FFXIV and FFXVI are the same: Naoki Yoshida. This is because both games were made by Creative Business Unit III.
In fact, Naoki Yoshida, also known as Yoshi-P among the FFXIV fanbase, acknowledges this and pokes fun at it. For example, during their recent appearance in Pax East, Yoshida was the presenter for both FFXIV and FFXVI. During the FFXVI presentation, Yoshida brought up the upcoming FFXIV collab but didn't give any details about it. According to him, FFXIV would be having a panel the following day, and the game's producer and director, Yoshi-P (yes, he was referring to himself) will be the one talking about the collab. This has been a running joke in the community, one that he has fully embraced.
Yoshida: I can’t talk about the FFXVI x FFXIV crossover release date because there’s a panel tomorrow for FFXIV that Producer and Director Yoshi-P will be doing, and I probably should let him talk more about it otherwise he might get mad at me 😰
LMAOOOOOOOOOO #FF16 pic.twitter.com/dikNXCOYiK
— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 22, 2024
That's all the information we have about the upcoming FFXVI and FFXIV collab. The critically acclaimed MMORPG FFXIV is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via either the Square Enix Store or Steam. FFXVI, on the other hand, is available on PlayStation 5, with the PC release in its “last stages of optimization.”
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.