Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) recently announced the details of the upcoming Hatching-Tide 2023 event, including the event dates, rewards, and more.

FFXIV announced the details for its upcoming Hatching-Tide event: Eggy, Eggy, Stabby Fun! The event starts on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 1:00 AM PDT, and ends on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 7:59 AM PDT. The event is starting soon. As with most seasonal events, players can take their time to finish the event, as the event lasts for around two weeks. The events are also normally only a quest long, which would take around an hour to finish. As such, players can cram and finish the event near the end of its run.

To start the event, the player must be at least Level 15 in any class. Once they reach that level, the player must make their way to New Gridania. They can do this via airship, Aetheryte, or by starting out as a Conjurer or Lancer. Once in New Gridania, players must then make their way to Old Gridania and talk to Jihli Aliapoh. She is located at (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4). Jihli will give the player the quest “Get Along and Play Knife”. Players will then have to go through the quest to finish the event.

After finishing the event, players will be able to get the following Event Items:

There will also be an associated NPC vendor who will sell certain items that were available during previous iterations of the Hatching-tide event. This most likely refers to various consumables such as Seasonal Miscellany. We might also see new items on the FFXIV Online store from last year’s Hatching-Tide event, so stay tuned.

More details about the event, including how to finish it, as well as any additional event quests, will arrive in later days. Once they are available, we will be sure to update this article.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming FFXIV Hatching-Tide 2023 event, its dates and rewards. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.