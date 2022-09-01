With the release of Patch 6.2 for Final Fantasy XIV comes a new set of craftable weapons. One particular set of weapons that players are clamoring to get is the Fae’s Crown set. Who wouldn’t want a set of weapons with flashy butterfly effects, after all? In this article, we will be teaching you how to craft your own Titania weapon from FFXIV.

FFXIV Titania Weapon Pre-requisites

Not just anyone can craft the Titania weapons, or Fae’s Crown set of weapons. First of all, the player has to be Level 80 in any Disciple of War/Magic class. Otherwise, the player cannot equip the weapon even if they craft it. Second, if the player plans on crafting the weapon from scratch, they also need to be Level 80 in their Disciple of the Hand/Land classes. This is because most, if not all of the materials, are only gatherable once you have reached that level. The player also needs to know the recipe for the weapons and their components. This is done by reading the associated Master Recipe Tome. For the weapons and materials, the player must have read up to Master Recipe VII.

As an alternative, the player can buy the materials, or even the weapons themselves, from the Market Board. Take note, however, that due to the high demand for the weapons, along with its low supply, they will be very expensive. It is also important to note that not all classes have a Fae’s Crown weapon. Since Reaper and Sage was released after Shadowbringers, they both do not have a Fae’s Crown weapon.

FFXIV Titania Weapon Common Materials

Although varied in weapon types, all of the Titania weapons have two common materials. Listed below are those two:

Dancing Wing: 1 per weapon The Dancing Wing is a rare drop from doing The Dancing Plague (Extreme). Players must fight Titania in this trial for a chance to get this item. Should the player want to craft all of the weapons, they will need a total of 17 Dancing Wings.

Kingcraft Demimateria: 8 per weapon The Kingcraft Demimateria can be exchanged for 25 White Crafter’s Scrips each. Alternatively, they can be bought for a relatively cheap price from the Market Board. Should the player want to craft all of the weapons, they will need a total of 136 Kingcraft Demimateria.



FFXIV Titania Weapon Other Materials

Other than the materials listed above, a variety of materials are also needed, although not all of the weapons all of the listed materials. They are:

Tungsten Steel Ingots Most of the bladed weapons available in the set, like the axe, for example, use this material. It can be crafted by a Blacksmith or Armorer using 4 Tungsten Ore and 2 Multifaceted Abrasive. If you want to craft all of the weapons that use this item, you will need 37 Tungsten Steel Ingots.

Prismatic Ingot A variety of weapon types need this item. This can be made by a Goldsmith using 4 Prismstone and 2 Multifaceted Resins. A total of 21 Prismatic Ingots are needed to craft the weapons that need it.

Sandalwood Lumber Sandalwood Lumber is used primarily for the staffs and spear, although some other weapons use them. These can be crafted by a Carpenter using 4 Sandalwood Logs and 2 Multifaceted Varnish. The player will need a total of 19 Sandalwood Lumber if they decide to craft all the weapons.

Chalicotherium Leather This is used primarily for the tomes. A Leatherworker can craft these using 4 Chalicotherium Skins, and 2 Multifaceted Alumen. You will need 7 of these if you want to craft all of the weapons that use them.

Other materials These materials are the miscellaneous materials that are specific to each class. Other than the materials listed above, the player also needs 5 Dwarven Mythril Ingots, 3 Dwarven Mythril Nuggets, 6 Onyx, 1 Ethereal Silk, and 2 each of Enchanted Dimythrite Ink and Crimson Firesand.



FFXIV Titania Weapon Recipes

Now that you know what materials you will need, it’s time to craft the items. Listed below are the recipes for each weapon, along with who can equip and craft them. Take note that the Paladin sword and shield come in a set.

It is important to remember that all of these weapons need 1 Dancing Wing and 8 Kingcraft Demimateria

Tank Weapons

Fae’s Crown Paladin Arms (Paladin): Blacksmith/Armorer 3 Tungsten Steel Ingots 2 Prismatic Ingots 1 Onyx

Fae’s Crown Axe (Warrior): Blacksmith 3 Tungsten Steel Ingots 2 Prismatic Ingots 1 Dwarven Mythril Ingot

Fae’s Crown Manatrigger (Gunbreaker): Blacksmith 4 Tungsten Steel Ingot 1 Prismatic Ingot 1 Dwarven Mythril Ingot

Fae’s Crown Guillotine (Dark Knight): Blacksmith 4 Tungsten Steel Ingot 1 Prismatic Ingot 1 Dwarven Mythril Nugget



Melee DPS Weapons

Fae’s Crown Spear (Dragoon): Carpenter 3 Sandalwood Lumber 2 Tungsten Steel Ingot 1 Onyx

Fae’s Crown Katana (Samurai): Blacksmith 4 Tungsten Steel Ingot 1 Ethereal Silk 1 Dwarven Mythril Ingot

Fae’s Crown Cleavers (Rogue): Blacksmith 3 Tungsten Steel Ingot 2 Prismatic Ingot 1 Dwarven Mythril Ingot

Fae’s Crown Claws (Monk): Blacksmith 4 Tungsten Steel Ingot 1 Chalicotherium Leather 1 Dwarven Mythril Ingot



Ranged DPS Weapons

Fae’s Crown Longbow (Bard): Carpenter 4 Sandalwood Lumber 1 Prismatic Ingot 1 Dwarven Mythril Nugget

Fae’s Crown Handgonne (Machinist): Blacksmith 3 Tungsten Steel Ingot 2 Prismatic Ingot 2 Crimson Firesand

Fae’s Crown Tathlums (Dancer): Blacksmith 4 Tungsten Steel Ingot 1 Chalicotherium Leather 1 Dwarven Mythril Nugget



Magical DPS Weapons

Fae’s Crown Rod (Black Mage): Carpenter 3 Sandalwood Lumber 2 Tungsten Steel Ingot 1 Onyx

Fae’s Crown Rapier (Red Mage): Goldsmith 4 Prismatic Ingot 1 Sandalwood Lumber 1 Onyx

Fae’s Crown Grimoire (Summoner): Alchemist 3 Chalicotherium Leather 2 Sandalwood Lumber 1 Enchanted Dimythrite Ink



Healer Weapons

Fae’s Crown Cane (White Mage): Carpenter 3 Sandalwood Lumber 2 Prismatic Ingot 1 Onys

Fae’s Crown Codex (Scholar): Alchemist 2 Chalicotherium Leather 3 Sandalwood Lumber 1 Enchanted Dimythrite Ink

Fae’s Crown Star Globe (Astrologian): Goldsmith 4 Prismatic Ingot 1 Tungsten Steel Ingot 1 Onyx



That’s all you need to know regarding the crafting of Titania weapons. We hope that it will be of help to you. For a tracker to help you in gathering the requisite materials, head on here.

