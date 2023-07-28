In a very much surprising and unexpected turn of events, Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) will be holding a crossover with the well-known game Fall Guys.

Something new is falling into Eorzea! ✨ A #FFXIV 🤝 #FallGuys collaboration confirmed! Both FFXIV and @FallGuysGame will have rewards for fans to collect! 👑 https://t.co/nNcVCNKEvr pic.twitter.com/znw7QpekwL — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) July 28, 2023

For starters, let's talk about when this crossover will happen. The FFXIV x Fall Guys Cross Over will start on August 22, 2023, and will end on October 3, 2023. As this is a crossover, both FFXIV and Fall Guys will have content from the other gaming making its way to their own game.

On FFXIV's side, players will be able to play on Fall Guys-inspired obstacle courses. This includes various mechanics from the platformer such as moving platforms, swinging obstacles, and more. These obstacle courses will implement the battle royale mechanic, allowing players to compete against friends and other Warriors of Light. They did not specify if this will become a permanent addition to the game, or if it will only be available during the crossover period. These obstacle courses will become available in the Gold Saucer and will come out during the Patch 6.5x series.

As for the Fall Guys side of the crossover, there will be a Warriors of Light Fame Pass that players can go through in the game. This Fame Pass includes various themed costumes, emotes, and rewards. From the trailer itself, we can list down some, if not most, of the rewards that players can get:

Costumes Namazu Fat Chocobo Fat Black Chocobo Goobbue Endwalker Alisaie Endwalker Alphinaud Heavensward Estinien White Mage

Emotes Most Gentlemanly (Manderville emote) Lali-ho



Players will have to make their way through the Warriors of Light Fame Pass to unlock the costumes and emotes.

This unexpected and surprising announcement came during Day 1 of the North America Leg of the FFXIV Fan Fest. In the middle of his Keynote speech, FFXIV Producer Naoki Yoshida suddenly mentioned that he had a different announcement, before showing off the trailer for the crossover. He also clarified that it wasn't just Fall Guys that was getting FFXIV content, but that the opposite was true as well.

That's all the information we have so far about the crossover between FFXIV and Fall Guys. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.