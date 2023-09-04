Serbia are headed to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but they will be without power forward Borisa Simanic for the rest of the tournament after reportedly losing a kidney, according to Telegraf (h/t BasketNews).

Simanic suffered an upper-body injury when he absorbed a painful elbow hit from Nuni Omot during a game against South Sudan last Wednesday. Omot was trying to carve space underneath the basket with his elbow when the unfortunate incident happened. Simanic, who played just a little over two minutes against South Sudan, grimaced in pain and left the game shortly after. He was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery on the same night.

“It was a huge shock for all of us, we could not have expected that such a blow could be not only painful but tragic. It's good that it's over,” FIBA World Cup Serbia head coach Svetislav Pesic said, per BasketNews, when it was initially thought that Simanic had both his kidneys intact.

Apparently, that did not turn out to be the case, with Simanic losing a kidney.

The hope for Serbia and Simanic is that he will make a full recovery and resume his basketball career eventually. But for now, his focus will be fully on his health, while Serbia look to go deeper into the FIBA World Cup.

Serbia are scheduled to face fellow Europe powerhouse Lithuania, who just defeated Team USA, on Tuesday.

The Serbians have four wins against a loss so far in the tournament after losing to Italy, 78-76, in the second round.