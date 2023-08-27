With the 2023 FIBA World Cup officially underway, all eyes are on Team USA to see whether or not they will be able to come out victorious in the tournament. While the Americans looked solid in their opening victory over New Zealand, it looks like Canada could be set to give them a real run for their money as the tournament continues onward.

Canada opened the 2023 World Cup by coasting to a 95-65 victory over France, and followed that up with a 128-73 demolition of Lebanon on Sunday morning. The 55-point margin of victory is impressive in its own right, but Canada rewrote the record books in a different way in this win, as their 44 total assists as a team were the most in a single game in FIBA World Cup history.

“Canada once again proved that they're a nightmare to deal with on both sides of the court in a 128-73 victory over Lebanon. Canada scored the ball in every way possible, helping each other out with a new FIBA Basketball World Cup single-game record of 44 assists. It led them to an astonishing 50-of-70 made shots from the field in victory.” – FIBA.basketball

Canada received a balanced effort up and down their team in this one, as they had five players rack up at least five assists, with Trae Bell-Haynes leading the way with eight and Nickeil Alexander-Walker picking up seven himself. Similarly, everyone was scoring in this one, as all but two players who took the court scored double-digit points, with RJ Barrett leading the way with 17. Canada has been wildly impressive early on, and after their historic win over Lebanon, it looks like they could be a real threat to win the entire tournament.