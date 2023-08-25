Canada and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made a statement in the team's 2023 FIBA World Cup opener. Canada crushed France 95-65 Friday to go 1-0 in World Cup group play. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander accomplished a feat that only Yao Ming and Bogdan Bogdanovic had done in the last two decades.

Before Canada's victory over France, Ming and Bogdanovic were the lone NBA players who recorded at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a FIBA World Cup game, via HoopsHype. Gilgeous-Alexander reached all three marks with room to spare. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in Canada's win.

There's been a lot of talk about Team USA guard Anthony Edwards becoming an even bigger star in the 2023 World Cup. The same applies to Gilgeous-Alexander, perhaps even more so. Unlike Edwards, Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't been able to show what he can do in the NBA playoffs. Canada's star is arguably a top-10 NBA player who is ready to climb those rankings even further within the next year.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished fifth in the 2023 NBA MVP voting. In his age-24 season, the guard averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game He led the Thunder to the second round of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Gilgeous-Alexander is just one reason why Canada is viewed as the biggest threat to Team USA in the World Cup. RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Lou Dort and Dillon Brook make up a team that is filled with quality NBA players.

Even without Victor Wembanyama, France has plenty of talent. Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert were on the losing side of Friday's blowout.