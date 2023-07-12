Jonas Valanciunas is in, but Domantas Sabonis is not part of the Lithuania squad which looks to take the upcoming FIBA World Cup by storm from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

Sabonis, the son of Lithuanian basketball legend Arvydas, could have been the national team's main man for this World Cup as he led the Sacramento Kings to their first NBA Playoff appearance since 2006. However, it was previously reported that Sabonis would likely miss the event this year, and coach Kazys Maksvytis just revealed the Kings star underwent surgery for a thumb injury.

Sabonis was diagnosed with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb during the season but played through it. In an interview with Fox Sports' Sean Cunningham in June, Sabonis admitted he was considering surgery on his injured finger.

“We are doing everything we can, a necessary treatment to get it healed,” Sabonis said. “I had a scan after the season, getting another today. Just trying to do everything that I can. We have no idea [whether it will require surgery].”

Went to the Sacramento Zoo today with Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis. He attended an important event that I'll share more from later. He got a scan today on his right thumb to see how treatment has helped heal the avulsion fracture. Surgery not yet ruled out, but hopeful. pic.twitter.com/1vvJibeIhZ — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 2, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, the thumb didn't heal as hoped, so surgery was required. Sabonis also just recently signed a five-year extension with Sacramento.

Despite Sabonis' absence, Lithuania remains a squad with NBA firepower as New Orleans Pelicans veteran Jonas Valanciunas will lead the way for the national team. However, Maksvytis said that Valanciunas will not join the training camp immediately.

“We'll start the training camp with 14 players. Jonas Valanciunas will join later, as per NBA rules,” Maksvytis said in a report posted on the FIBA website.

The rest of Lithuania's national pool for the FIBA World Cup consists of former NBA first-round pick Donatas Motiejunas, Gytis Radzevicius, Rokas Jokubaitis, Tomas Dimsa, Ignas Brazdeikis, Eigirdas Zukauskas, Margiris Normantas, Tadas Sedekerskis, Eimantas Bendzius, Donatas Tarolis, Martynas Sajus, Vaidas Kariniauskas, Mindaugas Kuzminskas, and Laurynas Birutis.