Jaren Jackson Jr. and Team USA failed to complete their mission of winning the gold from the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila. However, there's another business for them to take care of, with a bronze medal matchup against Canada coming up this Sunday. That means Jackson will be able to share the floor against his former Memphis Grizzlies teammate Dillon Brooks, who has been one of the most reliable weapons of Canada in the tournament.

“I hope Dillon [Brooks] does talk trash,” Jackson said about Brooks, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. “Otherwise it wouldn't be him. It wouldn't be real.”

Although it's not a battle for the gold medal, Team USA must still feel the pressure to deliver a win. They certainly don't want to suffer yet another loss in the tournament. Apart from their defeat to Germany, the USA also got taken down by Lithuania during the group stages. Winning the bronze is also much better for the Americans and Canadians than flying back home empty-handed.

Team USA and Canada were both fancied by many to reach the finals of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but that simply did not turn out to be the case, as they lost in their respective semifinal matches. The United States were stunned in the semis by Dennis Schroder and Germany, while Canada suffered a loss at the hands of Serbia.

Jaren Jackson is hoping to have a strong bounce-back performance after a letdown versus Germany in which he only had eight points and three rebounds.