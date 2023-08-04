After a wild and nervy FIFA Women's World Cup group stages, the United States Women's National Team has advanced to the Round of 16 in the tournament. Although the squad only managed to finish in second place in their group, and with their worst-ever point total in the group stage, the quest for a third World Cup title in a row continues, which is more than can be said for other pre-tournament favorites.

So with the group stage in the rearview mirror. The USWNT will meet their longtime foe in Sweden in the first round of the knockout stages. Adding to the challenge and history is the fact that Sweden was the last team to knock out the USWNT at a major tournament, back in the 2020 Olympics. This will be a titanic matchup between the #1 and #3 ranked teams in the world, so here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

This will be the SIXTH World Cup in a row that the USWNT face Sweden. 2003: 🇺🇸 3 – 1 🇸🇪

2007: 🇺🇸 2 – 0 🇸🇪

2011: 🇺🇸 1 – 2 🇸🇪

2015: 🇺🇸 0 – 0 🇸🇪

2019: 🇺🇸 2 – 0 🇸🇪

2023: 🇺🇸 ? – ? 🇸🇪 They love a major tournament matchup 🌟 pic.twitter.com/RnZddJGhPw — Women’s Transfer News (@womenstransfer) August 1, 2023

How to watch USWNT vs. Sweden

Set your alarms now and get ready for a short night of sleep, because the USWNT's next matchup vs. Sweden kicks off on Sunday, August 6th, at 5 a.m. EDT (2 a.m. PDT). The game will be broadcast in English on FOX and in Spanish on Telemundo. Both channels are available in most cable packages, and their respective streaming options that accompany them. The FOX Sports app will also be streaming the game for users with subscriptions. If you don't have access to any of those options, you can also watch live via streaming with a fuboTV subscription.

Criticism has been flying in from current and former players, pundits, and fans for a USWNT team that has looked disjointed under manager Vlatko Andonovski. Both players and the manager have fired back against criticism questioning the desire and drive of a team full of talent and champions, but they have conceded that the team is not where they'd like to be right now.

All eyes will be on Andonovski's lineup choices, and what answers to fans' questions they provide. Andonovski's (lack of) substitutions has frustrated fans, and the spotlight and criticism will only get harsher during the knockout stages. Adding to the headache is that star midfielder Rose Lavelle is unavailable for the match against Sweden after being booked for her second time in two games against Portugal.

Rose Lavelle picked up a yellow card for this 🤨 She'll be suspended for USWNT's next game if they advance. (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/ttXuysnV1u — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 1, 2023

Will Julie Ertz play midfield? How can the USWNT get star forward Sophia Smith and the rest of their attack going? Andonovski has a lot of decisions in front of him, all of which will be under a microscope. But all of that will fade away, at least for 90 minutes on Sunday. The USWNT absolutely has the talent and skill needed to make a run at their three-peat and to win their fifth World Cup. But will they put it all together? We'll just have to wait and see.