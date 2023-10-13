Rodrigo De Paul, the Argentina midfielder, has openly admitted the significant impact Lionel Messi‘s presence has on the team's performance, reported by GOAL. De Paul acknowledged that Argentina always misses Messi when he is unavailable and emphasized that everything on the field is much better when the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is clear of injury. Messi had to sit out a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in September due to an injury. He was also benched for 53 minutes in a game against Paraguay but made a remarkable comeback, hitting the woodwork twice and displaying his brilliance on the field. Despite facing challenges, Messi's influence was evident, and his return was a boost for the team.

Rodrigo de Paul, who shares a close bond with Messi, expressed his delight at having the legendary 36-year-old back alongside him. He highlighted that having Messi on the field not only enhances the team's performance but also brings a sense of ease to the players. De Paul emphasized the pleasure he feels when he sees Messi playing alongside him, underlining the positive impact it has on the entire team. “Although we play at a very high level, we always miss him, we always want to have him in. I hope he can come back in the next game because with him everything is always better. For me it is a pleasure to turn around and see him,” De Paul said.

Argentina currently leads the CONMEBOL qualification table after securing maximum points in three qualifiers. As they prepare for their next match against Peru, the team and fans alike hope to see Lionel Messi playing a more prominent role, knowing his presence can make a significant difference in their pursuit of FIFA World Cup qualification success.