Published November 17, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 8 min read

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost here! The world’s best footballers will represent their country on the game’s biggest stage with global bragging rights and pride on the line.

For the United States men’s national team (USMNT), it’s a chance to establish themselves. After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, they qualified for Qatar after victories in the CONCACAF Nations League and the CONCACAF Gold Cup a year ago.

They enter the tournament with the youngest squad of all qualified teams. Their average age is just 24.2 years old. Right back DeAndre Yedlin is the only member of this team with any World Cup experience.

In this piece, we’ll break down the USMNT briefly before diving into each of their three group-stage opponents. We’ll go over how they like to play, how they fared in the World Cup in 2018, and the best players you should keep an eye on.

FIFA World Cup: USA Schedule, Where to Watch, Best Players to Keep an Eye On

USMNT

2018 World Cup: Failed to qualify

Manager: Gregg Berhalter

Best players: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Brendan Aaronson (Leeds United, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England)

The USMNT walk into this tournament with something to prove. Many see this current generation as a “golden generation.” That is to say, many expect great things out of the young players you will see at this World Cup.

On one hand, the USMNT is riding a high heading into Qatar. As We Global Football points out, the US has won 27 matches in the last year. This more than any team in the world, let alone qualified teams in the World Cup.

On the other hand, their success outside of the US is lacking. They’ve won just two matches outside of American soil, and they have just one win against non-CONCACAF opponents. Their last two friendlies saw them lose to Japan and draw with Saudi Arabia.

Gregg Berhalter will be looking to change his team’s fortunes. He primarily employs a 4-3-3 formation that’s designed to maximize quality in the wide areas of the pitch. The American manager considers the full-backs of this squad its “superpower.”

Christian Pulisic and Brendan Aaronson are wingers but have licenses to roam. They can also drop deep into space to retrieve passes from midfielders.

The USMNT love to play the ball over the top rather than moving it through their opponents. This has its advantages and disadvantages. An advantage is, with the quality on the wings the US has, a long ball over the top could be a home run ball leading to a goal.

A disadvantage is that the movement this requires can lead create a lot of space for their opponents. Teams that are comfortable on the counterattack can exploit this space to their advantage.

Defensively, the US likes to press. In CONCACAF qualifying, the US allowed the joint-least fewest passes before a defensive action and they forced the most turnovers per game.

Their wingers remain high in defense as to press the opposing center backs. This, once again, creates space behind them to exploit. Particularly if an opponent uses advancing full-backs as the USMNT team does.

The best players on the USMNT include Pulisic, Aaronson, and Fulham man Antonee Robinson. Robinson in particular will be important to watch. He’s the team’s best crosser, and is one of the more trusted players in Berhalter’s side.

A couple other players to keep an eye on: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Juventus). These are two incredibly skilled players who have shown glimpses of brilliance for club and country.

With that out of the way, here is the USMNT schedule, and a break down of each of their opponents.

USMNT Schedule

Nov. 21: USA vs. Wales (FOX, 2 PM EST)

Nov. 25: USA vs. England (FOX, 2 PM EST)

Nov. 29: USA vs. IR Iran (FOX, 2 PM EST)

Wales

2018 World Cup: Failed to qualify

Manager: Rob Page

Best players: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC, USA), Kieffer Moore (AFC Bournemouth, England), Daniel James (Fulham, England)

Wales, much like the USMNT, did not compete at World Cup 2018. They got in this year via the European qualification playoff, defeating Ukraine 2-0 in the final.

They head into the tournament led by former Northampton Town gaffer Rob Page. Page replaced Ryan Giggs, who stepped down from the position due to legal issues.

For the Welsh, tactical setup isn’t a driving force behind their success. Individual effort and brilliance tend to be what gets the job done. As such, they are more than fine conceding possession to their opponents.

Looking back at the Euro 2020 performance, this comfort on the counter is clear to see. They preferred expansive passes and moved the ball quicker than most teams at the tournament.

Furthermore, they had the lowest amount of possession (48.1%) among UEFA-qualified nations. Simply put, Wales do not dominate possession.

Defensively, they can be exploited in their third of the pitch. Center backs regularly break from the back line to press, leaving space for an opponent to run in behind for a scoring chance.

The main player to watch is one American fans have gotten used to in recent months. Los Angeles FC star Gareth Bale is the captain of this squad. He is a different animal whenever he puts on the Welsh shirt.

Another player to watch is AFC Bournemouth frontman Kieffer Moore. He possess unusual size for his position, standing six foot five. This gives them an aerial presence that will be tough for the USMNT and the rest of the group to handle.

England

2018 World Cup: lost in semi-finals to Croatia in extra time

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Best players: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Phil Foden (Manchester City, England)

England have not won the World Cup since 1966. The men’s team hasn’t won a major trophy since that 1966 victory as well. They came close when they made the final of Euro 2020, but fell to Italy on penalties.

The women capturing Euro 2022 may invigorate the men’s squad. It may give them a belief this year, as the pressure mounts on former Middlesbrough manager Gareth Southgate.

England differs from other countries in that its playing philosophy is available to the public. However, that is 92 articles of reading, so allow me to simplify.

Southgate’s main goal is to control the match. This was best displayed at Euro 2020, when they spent the least amount of time losing (1%) and the second-most amount of time winning (44%).

A specific example of their ability to control a match came in the semifinal against Denmark. They held the ball for two and a half minutes to deny the Danish a chance at an equalizer and saw out the victory because of it.

Southgate can be flexible with his tactics, switching between a back four and a back three at times during Euro 2020. We may see more of that flexibility at the World Cup, as Southgate could even employ a back five given the defenders in his squad.

They had a strong defensive shape during Euro 2020, but some could question their defense heading into this tournament. Harry Mcguire has had trouble getting into the Manchester United first team, and Eric Dier has struggled for Tottenham Hotspur. Furthermore, many have questioned the defensive capabilities of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander Arnold.

The main player to watch for the Three Lions is Spurs striker Harry Kane. He will eventually become England’s all-time top scorer, and will become their leader in goals scored at major tournaments with a goal in Qatar.

Beyond his lethal finishing, he is an incredibly creative player. This was on display in the Euro 2020 final, when he switched play to Kieran Trippier, who then crossed the ball into the box for Luke Shaw to open the scoring.

Other than Kane, Jude Bellingham is one to watch. He is a world-class midfielder at just 19 years old. He can pick apart any defense, and will have the eyes of the football world on him ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Islamic Republic of Iran

2018 World Cup: 3rd in Group B

Manager: Carlos Queiroz

Best players: Medhi Taremi (FC Porto, Portugal), Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord, Netherlands)

Iran missed out on the knockout stages of the World Cup in 2018. They’re back this year with a non-zero chance of making it out of a group that’s a bit unpredictable top to bottom.

Guiding Team Melli in Qatar is former Real Madrid manager Carlos Queiroz. Queiroz was appointed as Iran manager in September but is no stranger to the Iranian first team. He led the team to their World Cup qualifications in 2014 and 2018.

There is no manager in the history of the Iranian national team more successful. That’s just one reason you shouldn’t count them out.

Another is their tactical flexibility. The Iranians pride themselves on strong defense and a hard-working midfield. We likely will see them take the pitch in a 4-1-4-1 formation, but it can shift to either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-1-1.

Iran are potent on the counterattack, but they also possess the quality to hold the ball and pick their moment. They’ve scored goals where the play began from the goalkeeper playing it out of the back.

Azmoun and Taremi are the team’s best players. However, you likely won’t see them on the pitch at the same time. This gives Iran a bit of a leg up when needing a goal. They can switch out a high-quality striker for another high-quality striker and not really miss a beat in attack.

Speaking of their goalkeeper, another player to keep an eye on is Alireza Beiranvand. Beiranvand, who plays in the Iranian top flight, is exceptional at stopping spot kicks. In fact, he saved a penalty against Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup in 2018.