It is finally here — it’s NFL Draft week. With the 2024 NFL Draft starting Thursday, all of the talk and rumors floating around will finally be put to the test. Highlighted by a high number of quarterbacks and offensive linemen, this NFL Draft is expected to have some fireworks.
QBs are destined to dominate the top 10, but which teams will make the move for J.J. McCarthy? Outside of the top three wide receivers, how many from this exciting group will hear their names called on Thursday?
Answers to these questions, and more, are in the following 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Caleb Williams, QB (USC)
This selection has been wrapped up for months, dating back to when the Chicago Bears only brought Caleb Williams in for a top-30 visit for quarterbacks. Southern California signal-caller Caleb Williams is ready to become the next QB in Halas Hall, looking to unseat the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers atop the NFC North.
2. Washington Commanders – Jayden Daniels, QB (LSU)
It pales in comparison to how things used to be run in Washington when personnel rumors would fly like a leaky sieve. Instead, new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are running a tight ship, which is why no one is quite sure which direction the Commanders will go.
Quarterback will be their selection, but is it Heisman winner Jayden Daniels or pro-ready Drake Maye? Signs are still pointing toward the uber-athletic Daniels, but his injury and ball-security concerns could give fans a flashback to when Robert Griffin III got their hopes up.
3. New England Patriots – Drake Maye, QB (UNC)
It feels like Maye has been the top QB on Jerod Mayo and the Patriots’ list this offseason, making how the first few picks fall a dream scenario.
But with an offensive line devoid of long-term talent and a receiver core that has “NFL players” on it only in name but not quality, the Patriots could look to move down. Reports of teams calling to move up to this selection make sense, but it would take a motherload offer for New England to move off their rookie QB opportunity.
4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR (OSU)
As is the case with the Patriots, the Arizona Cardinals are readily taking calls for their first-round selection. General manager Monti Ossenfort has said that the pick is up to talk about but no trade will happen (if it does) until they are officially on the clock.
There have been no signs that the Cardinals are very inclined to move away from a generational receiver prospect like Marvin Harrison Jr, even with trade offers being thrown their way. While the temptation of picking up two first-round selections from the Vikings to move down may be enough, it doesn’t feel like Ossenfort will perform draft board gymnastics two NFL Drafts in a row.
5. TRADE Minnesota Vikings (from LAC) – J.J. McCarthy, QB (Michigan)
Regardless if you value J.J. McCarthy or not, the pairing between him and the Minnesota Vikings seems inevitable. Going out and acquiring a second first-rounder wasn’t done without a reason, and the Vikings desperately need a long-term QB.
McCarthy is seen as the final part of the top four, even though there are plenty of questions surrounding his lack of collegiate production. Here, the Vikings move up from 11th overall and send both first-round selections to the Chargers to climb six spots.
6. New York Giants – Malik Nabers, WR (LSU)
Mentioned in conversations to move up for a top QB, the New York Giants instead play the waiting game and grab the best WR on the board, Malik Nabers. Regardless of who is the starting QB on this team in 2024, the receiver room desperately needs talent, and Nabers is a polished prospect.
If one of the top four QBs is still on the board when the Giants come up, it’s likely they would move back and recoup some extra draft capital. But Nabers, like Harrison Jr., is a tough prospect to pass on, especially since Nabers would be the clear-cut top wideout in any other draft class.
7. Tennessee Titans – Joe Alt, OT (Notre Dame)
A franchise left tackle is coming to the Tennessee Titans, who share a similarity with the Bears in how their selection has been known for a while. Building around Will Levis is key for new head coach Brian Callahan, and building in the trenches is the easiest way to do so.
Alt looks like a sure-fire bet to be in the Pro Bowl conversation in his rookie season, and while there is a need for talent at receiver in Tennessee, Alt can be a 15-year cornerstone that this franchise desperately needs.
8. Atlanta Falcons – Dallas Turner, EDGE (Alabama)
It took eight selections, but the first defensive player is finally off the board here with the Atlanta Falcons. Defensive-minded Raheem Morris took the reigns this offseason, replacing Arthur Smith, and Morris’ first order of business is reshaping the pass rush.
Dallas Turner would be able to stay down in SEC country with the Falcons, immediately becoming a core of the young defense that will need to hold its own for Kirk Cousins and the revamped offense.
9. TRADE Indianapolis Colts (from CHI) – Brock Bowers, TE (Georgia)
With their second selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears have a ton of flexibility to try and recoup their draft picks, after only entering the draft with four. Picking ninth overall with their second selection, Chicago decides to move down, swapping places with the Indianapolis Colts.
Getting Anthony Richardson a shiny new toy might help extend Chris Ballard’s time in Indy, and adding Brock Bowers to a strong passing attack will only unlock his second-year QB more. Moving up from 15 not only secures Bowers, but it puts the Colts in front of the New York Jets, who are rumored to be interested in the Georgia tight end, too.
10. New York Jets – Taliese Fuaga, OT (Oregon State)
Speaking of the Jets, they should focus their efforts on protecting Aaron Rodgers, instead of trying to get him yet another weapon. With the three top wideouts and Bowers gone, targeting the next offensive tackle makes sense in Taliese Fuaga.
The Oregon State mauler brings a side of aggression that should play well in Robert Salah’s clubhouse, but his technical skills also help make him worthy of a top-10 selection.
11. TRADE Los Angeles Chargers (from MIN) – Rome Odunze, WR (Washington)
With the first of two first-rounders coming their way via an earlier trade, the Chargers are still able to go home with one of the premier receivers in the draft. Rome Odunze is the last of the big three, immediately sliding in as Justin Herbert’s top target.
It really is a win-win scenario for the Chargers, as they move back in the draft, pick up extra draft capital, and still find their WR1 of the future.
12. Denver Broncos – Quinyon Mitchell, CB (Toledo)
Zach Wilson now enters the fray at quarterback for the Denver Broncos, which only convolutes their QB situation further. However, they have enough warm bodies in the room to pass up a first-round QB, instead of grabbing this year’s best cornerback.
Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell is a superb defender, and his coverage skills alone should quell any concerns NFL teams have for the level of competition Mitchell faced in college.
13. Las Vegas Raiders – Byron Murphy II, DT (Texas)
Like their divisional foes, the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to adding a QB in the first round as well. Instead of making the mistake of reaching for one at pick 13, the Raiders instead go the best player available route, adding the best defensive tackle on the board.
Texas’ Byron Murphy II is a monster in the trenches and would form the best DT combo in the league with Christian Wilkins. While it might seem like too many resources are being dedicated to one position, head coach Antonio Pierce seems to understand the holes this roster has and how no limits should be put on where upgrades are made.
14. New Orleans Saints – JC Latham, OT (Alabama)
It is a secret in plain sight that the New Orleans Saints desperately need help on their offensive line. Trevor Penning has struggled and Ryan Ramcyzk’s health is up in the air, so adding a player like JC Latham can help shore up one of the tackle positions.
There are so many salary cap issues yet to be figured out for the Saints, but trying to reshape their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft is a great first step, regardless of how long Derek Carr is at QB.
15. TRADE Chicago Bears (from IND) – Jared Verse, EDGE (Florida State)
Now with five-plus picks at their disposal, the Bears are able to address more of their needs as they look to compete in the NFC North again. Having gone with Caleb Williams at number one overall, Ryan Poles turns to the defense by adding one of the premier edge rushers.
Jared Verse has a fantastic motor and remarkable strength, and he would be a great partner for Montez Sweat moving forward. While the Bears do have more holes on their roster, adding a key piece to their defensive line is a good next step.
16. TRADE Cincinnati Bengals (via SEA) – Troy Fautanu, OT (Washington)
In order to grab one of the top offensive tackles left, the Cincinnati Bengals leap-frog the Jaguars, swapping picks with Seattle. It seems as though the Bengals have used high draft capital on the offensive line every year since they drafted Joe Burrow, and this draft cycle is no different.
Troy Fautanu has been a big riser in the OT class over the past month and joins a first-round OT class that has plenty of talent in it.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Terrion Arnold, CB (Alabama)
While going with a tackle is still viable for Jacksonville at pick 17, instead they decide to upgrade their defensive secondary, grabbing the CB2 in Terrion Arnold. Fighting with Quinyon Mitchell for top status, Arnold comes from the Crimson Tide, so he has plenty of experience dealing with NFL-caliber receivers.
It is possible that the Jaguars consider adding a receiver here, especially with Brian Thomas Jr. still on the board. But improving their pass coverage should take precedence in the first round.
18. TRADE Seattle Seahawks (via CIN) – Laiatu Latu, EDGE (UCLA)
To move back two spots, the Seahawks will add at least one pick to their draft pool, helping first-year head coach Mike Macdonald form his roster. Getting Macdonald his few new defensive piece in Laiatu Latu is a great first step.
High-motor edge rushers like Latu don’t grow on trees, so adding Latu is a good step. Rumors of the Seahawks potentially being interested in a rookie QB have died down lately, so that will at least take one position out of consideration at 18th overall.
19. TRADE Buffalo Bills (via LAR) – Brian Thomas Jr., WR (LSU)
The presumed trade-up for the Buffalo Bills for a receiver happens at pick 19, where they jump in front of Pittsburgh to grab Brian Thomas Jr., one of the remaining Tier 2 options. Thomas Jr., who has received DK Metcalf comparisons during the draft process, would be fun to watch turn into Josh Allen’s top WR.
With Stefan Diggs now in Houston, adding a top-flight receiver becomes a priority for Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott, and Thomas Jr., at times overshadowed by Malik Nabers at LSU, gets his time to shine.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Amarius Mims, OT (Georgia)
After shipping Diontae Johnson to Carolina this offseason and Brian Thomas Jr. off the board, the Pittsburgh Steelers can turn their attention to upgrading their offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft. Georgia’s Amarius Mims is a behemoth of a tackle and would do wonders to help protect Russell Wilson.
Defense is commonly the area that the Steelers enjoy drafting in the first round, but the offense, specifically the OL, needs help, and Mims is a solid value pick, even if he needs some polishing.
21. Miami Dolphins – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT (Penn State)
Once projected on the same level as Joe Alt, Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu has taken a slight tumble leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. While the Miami Dolphins likely will be interested in adding talent to their defense, grabbing a sliding Fashanu is fantastic value.
Continuing into an offseason that likely will see an extension handed to Tua Tagovailoa, shoring up his protection is a good step in having that new contract stand the test of time.
22. Philadelphia Eagles – Tyler Guyton, OT (Oklahoma)
It is widely expected that the Philadelphia Eagles will look to draft an offensive lineman or a new piece for their defensive secondary, potentially even moving up for them. In this mock draft, even with Cooper DeJean still on the board, the Eagles shore up on the offense with Tyler Guyton.
Having met with the Eagles on a top 30 visit, Guyton would be more of a project that many fans may hope for. But his intangibles are there, and in a year with a very strong offensive line class, Guyton would be able to learn a ton under OL savant Jeff Stoutland.
23. TRADE Los Angeles Chargers (from MIN via HOU from CLE) – Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL (Oregon)
To round off the first-round portion of their earlier trade with the Vikings, the Chargers ultimately add the offensive line piece many suspect they will. Beefing up the interior of their offensive line with the best center in the draft, Jackson Powers-Johnson would help with the run-focused offensive approach Jim Harbaugh will likely roll out in 2024.
JPJ would become the replacement for Corey Linsley, who restructured his contract this offseason in what looks to be a post-June 1 retirement. Harbaugh likely has done his homework on the former Oregon Duck, and Powers-Johnson would form an Oregon-Oregon duo with Justin Herbert.
24. Dallas Cowboys – Graham Barton, OL (Duke)
The looming contract extensions of CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and Dak Prescott hang over the Dallas front office, so adding either a wideout or pass rusher could be in play here at pick 24. Instead, they look to address their offensive line by adding Duke’s Graham Barton.
With the capability to play pretty much any OL position, Barton is a Swiss Army Knife that the Cowboys could desperately use. Injuries have plagued their OL unit over the past few seasons, so adding Barton to the mix would help provide much-needed depth wherever needed.
25. Green Bay Packers – Cooper DeJean, CB/S (Iowa)
It isn’t a typical NFL Draft where the player that Packers fans are clamoring for is actually the player that is selected, but here we are in the mock draft.
For Green Bay, the defensive secondary needs an infusion of talent for Jeff Hafley’s new scheme, and Cooper DeJean would be a solid fit wherever he is utilized. With the ability to line up either at corner or safety, DeJean would be a fun wrinkle added to a secondary that now has Jaire Alexander and Xavier McKinney.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Xavier Worthy, WR (Texas)
Bulking up in the trenches is likely what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will explore in the 2024 NFL Draft – but adding a receiver may be the path they ultimately take. While this is the draft to add an offensive lineman, the Buccaneers should realize it’s also a great chance to add another skill player on offense.
Xavier Worthy and his blazing 4.2-speed learning from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would be fantastic for his development, and Tampa Bay really could use a speed threat to help take the top off the defense, making Worthy an electric fit near the end of the 2024 NFL Draft.
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB (Alabama)
With their second first-round selection, the Cardinals add the best name in the 2024 NFL Draft in cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. Having drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. at fourth overall, the Cardinals get a stud cornerback for Jonathan Gannon’s defense in the desert.
McKinstry was overshadowed by his teammate Terrion Arnold but is a first-round option across the board. CB is a position of need for Arizona, and adding a talent this late in the first round should be seen as a steal.
28. TRADE Los Angeles Rams (via BUF) – Bo Nix, QB (Oregon)
Moving back from pick 19, the Los Angeles Rams add to their 11-pick treasure chest in the 2024 NFL Draft. Having a first-round pick for the first time since 2016 (shoutout Jared Goff), it might surprise a few fans that they head back to the QB position at 28th overall.
With Bo Nix still on the board and no contingency plan behind Matthew Stafford, adding Nix to learn behind one of the best would make a ton of sense. Nix is a toolsy option that needs some refining, and having Sean McVay to help that process would likely expedite his growth.
29. Detroit Lions – Zach Frazier, OL (West Virginia)
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes surprised us last year with their selections of Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, and this year is no different. While receiver and cornerback are bigger needs, adding a physical offensive lineman like Zach Frazier makes sense too.
A former wrestler, because we all know how much Campbell loves that background in his players, Frazier could become the swing interior option or even challenge Graham Glasgow for the left guard spot.
30. TRADE Las Vegas Raiders (via BAL) – Michael Penix Jr., QB (Washington)
The final quarterback to go in the 2024 NFL Draft is Michael Penix Jr., who has been rumored to be in play all across the draft. The southpaw is a bit older than most rookie prospects but is a seasoned QB that would likely sit a year before taking over the starting role for the Raiders.
31. San Francisco 49ers – Johnny Newton, DL (Illinois)
Defensive line seems to be the go-to position for the San Francisco 49ers when it comes to the NFL Draft, and this year is no different. Having a player like Johnny Newton on the board near the end of the first round would provide a challenger for Maliek Collins on the interior defensive line.
32. Kansas City Chiefs – Nate Wiggins, CB (Clemson)
To round out our final 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are drafting from a familiar spot – 32nd overall. It is a deep class both at receiver and cornerback, two positions of need for KC, but the value is tough to pass up with Nate Wiggins.
With L’Jarius Sneed out, the Chiefs have to address their secondary, and Wiggins is a good first step. Out of Clemson, Wiggins would likely partner with Trent McDuffie as the two boundary starters for the Chiefs.
Enjoy the 2024 NFL Draft – who do you want your team to draft?