Final Fantasy 16 just received a free update that brings in various new features to the game, including alternate costumes, changing your sword's appearance, and more.

Naoki Yoshida, Final Fantasy 16's Producer, held a panel during Pax West 2023. At the end of his panel, Yoshida made three big announcements regarding their latest Final Fantasy game. One of the announcements he made was that the game would be receiving a free update, which was immediately available for download. This game update brings in three new things to the game.

The first is that the player can now change the costumes for some of the game's characters. Characters who received a costume include Clive, Jill, Joshua, Torgal, and Ambrosia. Here are the names of the new costumes:

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Clive: Burnt Black

Jill: Snow White

Joshua: Ashen Grey

Torgal: Icy Blue

Ambrosia: Rosarian Gold

Reddit user romulan267 collated the costumes in his post, so you can check out their appearances. The trailer also shows these costumes. To equip these costumes, the player must access the Arete Stone inside of the Hideout. There will be a new option there for Appearance. Once there, the player can then freely switch the costumes between the default and the new ones introduced in this update.

Additionally, players can now also change the appearance of their sword. This is very similar to Final Fantasy 14's Glamour system. To change their weapon's appearance, the player must make their way to the same menu as the Character costumes. There, they must switch over to the Weapon tab. They can then select the appearance of any sword they already own. This will change their weapon's appearance, but not the stats.

The final thing introduced in this update is the Onion Sword, a weapon that is used by the series' favorite Onion Knight. Although there are no Onion Knights in Final Fantasy 16, players will still be able to get the sword. After the player finishes the Main Story Quest “A Chance Encounter”, the player can claim the sword. Simply head to the System tab and collect the Onion Sword from the Redeemable items.

That's all the information we have about the free update that Final Fantasy 16 recently received, which introduced costumes, sword customization, and the Onion Sword. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.