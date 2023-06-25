The iconic Chocobo returns in Final Fantasy 16. Here's how you can unlock the Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Unlock the Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16

The Chocobo can be used as a mount in Final Fantasy 16, allowing Clive to ride one while traveling on the overworld in between towns. Unfortunately, some players will miss this feature as unlocking the Chocobo can only be done through an easily-missed side quest. Not being part of the Main Quests and the quest not being started automatically, it becomes very easy for players to finish the game without ever unlocking the mount, which might leave a couple of fans disappointed.

On top of all of these, the Chocobo gets unlocked halfway through the game. While in the Imperial Province of Rosaria during the Main Quest “The Gathering Storm,” players will be able to start the “The White-Winged Wonder” side quest near Martha's Rest Obelisk. The quest can be initiated by talking to Rowan, Traveling Trader, nearby the Rest Obelisk.

The side quest, once started, is pretty straightforward. Rowan will ask Clive to take care of some bandits, and once they're defeated, players will unlock the ability to call upon the Chocobo for a ride. Sadly, the Chocobo, while portrayed in many Final Fantasy games as a possible war animal, cannot be brought into battle. Clive will also automatically dismount the Chocobo when entering a town, which is also a shame. This Chocobo also doesn't have any abilities, and can't even fly.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of similarities between unlocking a Chocobo in Final Fantasy 16 and unlocking a Mount in Diablo IV: that it happens halfway through the game, and that it happens during Act IV of Diablo IV: A Gathering Storm. Pretty neat coincidence, huh?

