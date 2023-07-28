Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) just revealed the name and release date of its upcoming expansion: Dawntrail.

Let's start off with the expansion's name and release date. FFXIV's latest expansion's name is Dawntrail, with a release date of Summer 2024.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During his keynote speech on the first day of the North America leg of the FFXIV Fan Fest, FFXIV Director Naoki Yoshida revealed a teaser trailer for the game's latest expansion. The trailer (embedded above) showed the Warrior of Light with Erenville, a character the player meets during the Endwalker expansion, riding on a boat. It then shows a montage of the members of the Scions of the Seventh exploring the game's new hub city: Tural. It then shows the Warrior of Light fighting a large enemy, likely as the new job they will introduce in the upcoming patch. The teaser trailer ends with the Warrior of Light showing off his updated appearance.

There is no exact release date yet for Dawntrail, but Yoshida mentioned during his keynote speech that he wants it to come out as early as possible during the Summer of 2024. However, for now, just make sure to treat it as a release window instead.

That's all for the name and release date of the latest FFXIV Expansion: Dawntrail. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.