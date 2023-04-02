A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The San Diego State Aztecs are going to the 2023 National championship game after Lamont Butler became March Madness’ newest hero. Butler drained a buzzer-beating jumper to deliver San Diego State basketball the 72-71 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls in the first Final Four matchup Saturday night.

"I got to a shot that I'm comfortable with… It's what I came here to do, I'm glad the shot went in and I'm just happy for my team right now." —Lamont Butler, on his buzzer beater bucket that launched San Diego State to the NCAA Finals.pic.twitter.com/bAGYDiuIRx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 2, 2023

Of course, Twitter isn’t wasting much time flooding the timeline with reactions to that spectacular ending to San Diego State baseball vs. Florida Atlantic showdown.

“Lamont Butler just became a March Madness legend! San Diego State to Monday night,” said Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Apparently, stepping up in the clutch for San Diego state basketball is not unfamiliar territory for Lamont Butler.

“Lamont Butler hit the game winner for San Diego State to win the Mountain West regular season championship at The Pit,” John Fanta of FOX reminded college basketball fans. “He just booked a ticket to the national championship game for the San Diego State University Aztecs.”

“Pressure on your back. Your initial moves are well defended. You nearly step out of bounds, but you find your spot. Lamont Butler is tough for this…😤,” said Camron Smith of Lamont Butler’s massive shot.

San Diego State was down by seven points at the half, with Florida Atlantic capitalizing on cracks in the Aztecs’ usually stout defense. But that renowned Aztecs defense started to tightened up in the second half, allowing San Diego State basketball to put itself in the position to win the game — which couldn’t be further encapsulated by Butler’s game-winner and the defensive stop the Aztecs had on the other end of the floor before that shot.