Fight for the continent of Elios, and defend it from what ravaged it a thousand years ago. Keep reading to learn more about Fire Emblem Engage, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Fire Emblem Engage Release Date: January 20, 2023

Fire Emblem Engage will come out on January 20, 2023. The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Fire Emblem Engage gameplay

Like most of the games in the Fire Emblem franchise, Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical role-playing game. Instead of only controlling one character, the player controls a whole group of them. Each character the player controls has a movement range and an attack range. The player and the opponent take turns in moving their units over a map with grid squares. Once their units are in the range of an enemy, they can then attack their opponent, and hopefully, defeat them.

Different unit types have different weapons that they can utilize. Judging from the trailer, it would seem that the Weapon Triangle from older Fire Emblem games will be implemented after its removal from Fire Emblem Three Houses. The Weapon Triangle is basically this game’s version of Rock, Paper, Scissors (Sword beats Axe beats Spear beats Sword). Weapons with an advantage hit harder and have an accuracy boost, while those with a disadvantage lose damage and accuracy. Magic also has a similar system, however, there are no indications in the trailer if it will be the same as previous games. It’s also possible that weapons that go against the weapon triangle exist in this game.

The key feature that Fire Emblem Engage seems to be promoting is the ability for characters to use Emblems. Emblems are the personifications of previous Fire Emblem game characters, with the trailer showing Marth, Sigurd, and Celica. These Emblems, when equipped, grant the player additional abilities, damage, and more. Players may even Engage their Emblem, allowing them to merge with their Emblems and perform special attacks. Using these Emblems increases your bond with them.

Just like in Fire Emblem Three Houses, the player may explore their base of operations, and perform various small tasks to improve it. The more improvements there are, the more perks and features you will have during your gameplay.

Fire Emblem Engage story

The game takes place on the Continent of Elios, a land that was once at war with the Fell Dragon. Thanks to the use of Emblems, heroes from another world, they were able to seal the dragon. A thousand years later, however, it seems that the seal on the dragon is weakening. You play as a Divine Dragon (gender can be chosen at the beginning of the game), one who fought in the war against the Fell Dragon. After sleeping for a thousand years, you find the land in need of help. Once more, you must fight against the Fell Dragon, and restore peace to the land with the help of the Emblems.

If by chance, you play Fire Emblem Heroes, you are in luck. The female protagonist of Fire Emblem Engage, named Alear: Dragon Child, will be available in the gacha game. Players can roll for the character starting January 16, 2023, at 11:00 PM PST. Make sure to save your Orbs for her if you want to get her. Otherwise, you can also check out our gaming news articles to stay updated on the latest in gaming news.