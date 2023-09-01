Fisk University students are protesting the institution in response to a new campus policy that could potentially remove some students from campus per a report by Nashville NPR station WPLN.

The protest was caused by a policy announced on August 24th that required students to clear their account balances or enroll in a repayment plan by August 31st. Following a town hall meeting last week, the Fisk administration granted temporary permission for purged students to resume classes. However, students who fail to meet the deadline of September 8th will once again be purged from attending classes and have to move off campus. The repayment requires a 15% down payment and a $60 fee.

Protests began Thursday and the student protesters are occupying a portion of Cravath Hall. The building is named after Fisk University's first president Erastus Milo Cravath (who also was one of three founders of the institution) and houses the offices of several members of the institution's administration.

According to quotes obtained by WPLN, students are already being removed from classes.

“And now, they’re giving me days,” Junior Lauryn Maxie said to WPLN's Alexis Marshall. “And, you know, I understand that you need your money or something. But how are people supposed to come up with thousands upon thousands of dollars out of thin air?”

Tamaya Kimble, who attends the institution but resides in Southern Illinois when school isn't in session, was disturbed by the policy. She told Marshall that she's mentally drained.

“It’s very much … like draining to know that I will either have to pay these thousands of dollars by X amount of time, or essentially be homeless…Fisk has never done anything like this before.” Kimble said.

U.S. News & World Report reveals that over half of Fisk undergraduates rely on Pell Grants, which are awarded to students with significant financial need.

One of the key demands of the protesting students, collectively referred to as the “#FiskFour,” is to push back the purge deadline to November 1, 2023. Additionally, they are calling for improved communication between the administration and students, better quality room and board, and comprehensive campus safety measures to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They've also circulated a petition that has garnered 300 signatures.