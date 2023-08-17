Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones is returning to his alma mater to teach. His course “Good Trouble HSS 170” will be taught this Fall per an announcement video posted to the Fisk University Instagram.

“I wanted to talk to you all about a very exciting course we have up at Fisk University…Good Trouble HSS 170,” Jones said in the video. “We'll be talking about political activism, social change theories and movements…protest movements that have transformed this nation and look at the global movements happening today as we continue to push forward the fight for change in our communities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fisk University (@fiskuniversity)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is a homecoming of sorts for Jones. He graduated from Fisk University with a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science. While a student at Fisk, Jones was active in the community. In 2015 he received the Young Leader award from the Long Haul Awards that was hosted by the Tennessee Alliance for Progress.

He led several political protests such as the #fast4fairness campaign in response to the failure of the Insure Tennessee initiative, encouraging participants to fast on Wednesdays during Lent in solidarity with those affected. He also served as a plaintiff in a lawsuit that looked to overturn the law that students in the state of Tennessee were unable to use their Student ID to vote.

Jones, alongside fellow colleagues Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson, gained national attention in April. Jones and Pearson were expelled from the Tennessee State House following the three politicians, known as the Tennessee Three, engaging in a protest advocating for gun reform.

The protestors peacefully entered the House chamber on March 30th and Republican lawmakers deemed that the act disrupted the legislative session. both Jones and Pearson regained their seats following separate special elections in their district that they both won.