Fisk University and Talladega College created history by participating in the gymnastics meet for Equality Night at the University of Florida.

Both Fisk University and Talladega College are making HBCU athletics history as their gymnastics programs competed against each other last month. Both HBCU teams visited the2, becoming the first two HBCU gymnastics programs to compete in a gymnastics meet.

In February 2022, Fisk University announced that they were starting the first-ever HBCU gymnastics team led by the U.S. National Team member Corinne Tarver. In an interview with KATC, Tarver spoke about how important it was for an HBCU to field a gymnastics team.

“For a very long time, HBCUs considered gymnastics to be a White sport. But now they're looking at it as a diverse sport and now they're considering adding it.”

Following Fisk, Talladega College also launched a gymnastics program partnership with Brown Girls Do Gymnastics and the HBCU Gymnastics Alliance in January 2023. The institution announced Southeastern Conference (SEC) champion Aja Sims-Fletcher as head coach.

“Just because we are an HBCU, we do not have a low standard,” Fletcher said in an interview with KATC. “We have a standard of excellence, and we strive for that every practice — so that when we compete, it's just like practice.”

Fisk ultimately finished the meet in third place while Talladega was in fourth place but the impact of the two programs is felt around the nation. Fletcher spoke to KATC about how the moment is “bigger than us”.

“So I think it just reminds, not only the girls every day and the staff, but everyone around us that we are literally doing this for all those minority young ladies that didn't get the chance to have an opportunity. I feel like it's a special time in Black History Month to celebrate not only our sport, but this program, because we are truly bringing opportunity to so many future minority athletes that didn't get a chance to compete in gymnastics at college.”