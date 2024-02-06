SZA, who previously attended Delaware State University, had an incredible night at the Grammys, securing three distinct awards.

Between all the nominations, awards, and performances, SZA stole the show at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Following a years-long hiatus after her wildly successful album Ctrl, released in 2014, SZA fans worldwide rejoiced after she dropped SOS eight years later in 2022.

Many of those fans may not know that the artist who won three Grammy awards Sunday night was also an HBCU product. After graduating from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ, SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe), she attended the local HBCU, Delaware State University. According to an interview with Elle magazine, she performed well in school at first. As a marine biologist major, she earned straight A's in her first year. Unfortunately, she didn't stay at Delaware State for long.

“I'm like, ‘I told you I was smart and I proved my point. I have to leave now,” she told Elle. SZA later “flunked out of school and stopped working at jobs that make any sense to other people.”

However, also discussed in her Elle interview, she talked about how she felt like she disrespected her parents with her decision to drop out of school.

“I really disrespected my parents for a long time….Me telling my mom I would rather go run in the streets and bartend at the strip club so I can pay for studio time [than go to school]. It’s crazy,”

Despite dropping out of school, SZA continued to have a once-in-a-lifetime musical career, as is evident by her wins at the Grammys. She received nine total nominations and walked away with three awards, both of which nearly triple her previous numbers of 24 total nominations and one win.

SZA won best pop duo/group performance along with Phoebe Bridgers for “Ghost in the Machine.” She also swept up the R&B categories by winning Best R&B song (Snooze) and Best Progressive R&B album (SOS). She capped off the historic night with live performances of the Grammy-award winning song “Snooze” and “Kill Bill.”