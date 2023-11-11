Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy's NSFW reaction to a shootout goal from Yegor Sharangovich was caught on camera.

The Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs played a rather wild game on Friday night. Regulation wasn't enough as these two Canadian rivals required overtime. Eventually, the contest went to a shootout, where Toronto ultimately prevailed. However, Flames general manager Craig Conroy certainly liked something he saw in this shootout.

Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich took a shootout attempt against Toronto. He skated down the left wing before drifting toward the slot. He waited patiently before picking his spot. The Calgary forward ripped a shot past Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll to put his team ahead briefly.

Conroy had a rather emphatic reaction to this goal, which broadcast cameras caught. “Wow, he f*****g put that in there,” the Flames general manager appeared to say following Sharangovich's snipe.

A shot like that is certainly a welcomed sight for Craig Conroy. The former Calgary player acquired Sharangovich this summer in the Tyler Toffoli trade. Prior to that, the 25-year-old previously spent his entire career with the New Jersey Devils. Shots like the one on Friday night certainly give Conroy hope that Yegor Sharangovich can play a big role for the Flames moving forward.

However, Calgary couldn't pull out the win for Conroy or Sharangovich. Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner tied the shootout after the Flames went ahead. Four attempts later, Max Domi gave Toronto the lead. Woll stopped Dillon Dube's ensuing attempt, giving the Maple Leafs the win.

The loss for the Flames may not be just on the ice, either. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov has reportedly requested a trade following this game. Whether a trade actually materializes remains to be seen. In any event, Conroy has much to think about over the next few days.