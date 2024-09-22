The Calgary Flames made some interesting moves this summer as they commit to a bit of a rebuild. Calgary went about adding some veteran talent to the roster in the offseason. And one veteran newcomer they have high hopes for is winger Anthony Mantha. By Mantha's own admission, head coach Ryan Huska wants to see him make a difference on the ice.

Mantha spoke at Flames training camp recently. He mentioned that the head coach set a bit of a challenge for him. The Calgary head coach wants to see his veteran winger fire pucks on net at a frequent clip during the 2024-25 NHL season.

“The coach and I talked a lot over the summer and he wants me to shoot almost 300 pucks,” said the Flames forward, via Sportsnet. “That’s the message he’s sending me. To shoot 300 pucks in this league you need to have ice time, you need to have some power-play time and those extra big minutes at 4-on-4 and 3-on-3. Hopefully I jump into that role, and I embrace it, and make it happen.”

Flames' Anthony Mantha challenged to flirt with team history

Anthony Mantha enjoyed an offensive resurgence with the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights last season. And in the past, he showed he could be an impactful offensive presence on the ice. Especially when he skated with the Detroit Red Wings early in his career. For this reason, it's not surprising to see the Flames expected him to contribute offensively.

However, this challenge from Ryan Huska is a lofty ask. Mantha has not recorded more than 200 shots in a single season, according to Hockey Reference. In fact, he has not surpassed 150 shots in a season since 2018-19.

Beyond his personal track record, 300-shot seasons aren't common in Flames history. Only four players in team history have ever taken 300+ shots in a season: Theo Fleury, Al MacInnis, Valeri Bure, and Jarome Iginla. Fleury holds the record as he took 353 shots on goal during the 1995-96 NHL season.

Mantha taking this many shots certainly could turn Calgary's offense into a threatening one. The veteran forward scored 20 goals last season with the Capitals before a trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. He needed just 90 shots to do so. If he takes 300 shots with the 22.2% shooting percentage he had with Washington last year, Mantha would be on pace for 66 goals.

Of course, maintaining that sort of shooting percentage at that shot volume would be quite difficult. In any event, if Mantha shoots the puck more, he could make a legitimate impact on the ice. And that bodes well for Ryan Huska's Flames team in 2024-25.