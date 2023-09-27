The Calgary Flames have turned themselves back into a playoff contender over the past few years, and a guy who has played a big role in their turnaround is assistant general manager Chris Snow. Snow, who was formerly a sportswriter for the Boston Globe, joined the Flames front office in 2011 before working his way up to assistant GM, and has helped them pull off moves for guys like Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri over the past few years.

Back in 2019, Snow and his family announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS, and he was only given a year to live. Snow ended up outlasting that timeline, and continued to work for the Flames. Unfortunately, his wife Kelsie announced on social media that Chris went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday, and while his heartbeat has been restored, doctors don't believe he will be able to wake up due to the lack of oxygen that went to his brain during the incident.

This is a tragic incident for the Snow family and the NHL as a whole, and while he is still alive, this doesn't appear to be an optimistic update. Snow has managed to overcome long odds before, but this crushing update from his wife Kelsie seems to indicate that Chris is on his deathbed for the time being.

Snow's story served as an inspiration for folks everywhere, and it's a shame that this sort of devastating incident has taken place. The sports world will be praying for a miracle in regards to Snow's health, and for the well-being of his family and friends during an extremely difficult time.