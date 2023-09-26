The Calgary Flames entered the 2022-23 season with high hopes despite the departures of Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. They had acquired a top-scoring forward in Jonathan Huberdeau and some help to their defensive unit in MacKenzie Weegar. They signed reigning Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri to a contract to bolster their center depth, and despite a sour end to the playoffs, Jacob Markstrom was ready to put forth another great season in net. The season started, and the Flames were not the team many expected them to be. They finished the year with a 38-27-17 record, two points short of a wild card spot. Huberdeau had his worst season statistically at the pro level, likewise for Markstrom. You can assume these players will be closer to their regular production and perform better this season, and if they do, the Flames should return to the playoffs and be a Stanley Cup-contending team. Let's look at some storylines in the Flames training camp.

Ryan Huska changing the team's attitude

The vibes were at an all-time low in Calgary last season. Head coach Darryl Sutter had a toxic environment surrounding the team, and the performance on the ice reflected it. The Flames were dragging through most of the season, beaten down by the coaching style of Sutter. The team's systems were outdated and flawed for the modern-day NHL, and they had a coach unwilling to adapt. Before the season started, new GM Craig Conroy said, “I wanted a good communicator, a leader, someone that can inspire this group, play sound defensive hockey with structure. On the offensive side, I want our guys to be creative, and kind of take it to the next level offensively because they're so skilled nowadays, all the guys, you want to let them have that kind of free rein and go about doing what they do best. Hopefully, that's scoring lots of goals.”

In the first week of Flames training camp, the new system seems to be working. The Flames played against the Vancouver Canucks in their first preseason game, winning 10-0. Calgary had a roster consisting of a lot of NHL regulars, while Vancouver didn't send their best to Calgary, so people are not trying to get too high on the team. However, for a team that struggled with the offense last season, 10 goals in one game is impressive regardless of the opponent. Huberdeau has been vocal in training camp so far that he is much happier this year compared to last, and his two goals in the first preseason game are a good indicator that he isn't lying.

Young players stepping up at training camp

The Flames have some young players who need to step up if the team is going to succeed this season. The main guy on the list is Matthew Coronato, who is likely to get a spot among the team's top six forwards. If there was anyone who didn't like that idea for Coronato, he is proving them wrong so far this training camp. The young forward started the camp by being one of the team's best players at the rookie showcase. Then, he was put into the lineup in the first preseason game and scored a hat trick. It's unfair to add pressure to the shoulders of Coronato, but his first game won't do much to spurn expectations.

Jakob Pelletier is another player Calgary will be looking at to help their offense. Huska will give him more chances to prove himself than Sutter did last season. In training camp, Huska has been playing Pelletier in a role that projects him to be in the opening night lineup.

Lucas Ciona and Adam Klapka are two more players that fans should keep an eye on heading into training camp. While Ciona still needs some seasoning in the minors, Klapka can push for a spot right away. Klapka is a big body who can also contribute offensively, something Calgary is now lacking. The Boston Bruins signed Milan Lucic in the offseason, opening Calgary's need for a big body in their bottom six. The battle amongst the young guys trying to get their shot in the big leagues is the most intriguing story from Flames training camp.

Do the Flames have a spot for Dustin Wolf?

The Flames have a goalie in their minor league system who should be their starter of the future. A logjam in the goalie depth chart is causing headaches amongst the Flames front office. They have Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar returning as their tandem this season. Both goalies struggled last year, and their subpar numbers were a big reason the team didn't make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf is back-to-back Goalie of the Year in the AHL and last year's league MVP. He deserves a chance to get meaningful minutes in the NHL, but it doesn't look like his opportunity is coming. Vladar has been in talks to be traded to some interested teams, but nothing has materialized. If Wolf has to dominate another season in the AHL, it will be unfortunate, but the Flames may not have any choice. It could be two years until Vladar's contract ends that Wolf is able to be a full-time member of the Flames roster. The Flames hope that Markstrom and Vladar will look like they are returning to form in training camp. If not, Wolf is waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

Final projected roster

Forwards: Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, Yegor Sharangovich, Adam Ruzicka, Nazem Kadri, Matthew Coronato, Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman, Jakob Pelletier, Dillon Dube, Walker Duehr

Defensemen: MacKenzie Weegar, Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin, Christopher Tanev, Jordan Oesterle, Nikita Zadorov

Goalies: Jacob Markstrom, Dan Vladar