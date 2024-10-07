The Calgary Flames have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs the last two seasons, and their attempt to break the trend for this season has already been dealt a significant blow.

Forward Yegor Sharangovich, who they acquired in 2023 from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Tyler Toffoli, has been placed on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury. The Flames expect him to be “week to week” with his ailment, according to X:

“Yegor Sharangovich has been placed on the Injured Reserve (week-to-week, lower body),” they wrote.

Sharangovich reached a career-high 31 goals with 28 assists last season, his first full campaign with the Flames. He'll have to watch as the rest of his teammates open up the regular season on Wednesday in British Columbia against the rival Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

In 287 career NHL games with the Devils and Flames, Sharangovich has scored 84 goals with 81 assists.

The fortunes of the Calgary Flames have trended downward since their last postseason appearance

The Calgary Flames last reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2022, where they faced the Dallas Stars in a dramatic seven-game series. The decisive Game 7, held at the Scotiabank Saddledome, ended thrillingly with Johnny Gaudreau scoring the overtime winner.

Gaudreau’s game-winning goal sent the Flames into the second round, cementing a memorable moment for the franchise. Tragically, Gaudreau was killed along with his brother Matthew in late August.

Following their 2022 playoff run, the Calgary Flames underwent significant roster changes. Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency, while Matthew Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.

The Flames also brought in Nazem Kadri, but despite these additions, the team has failed to return to the postseason.

This offseason brought another major shift, with the trade of goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the Calgary Flames. With his departure, the Flames will now rely on a tandem of Dan Vladar and Logan Cooley to handle the starting duties in net, marking a new era for the team's goaltending.