The Calgary Flames entered the season needing veteran players to step up. One Calgary player whom everyone had an eye on in this regard is Jonathan Huberdeau. Huberdeau came over in the Matthew Tkachuk trade in 2022. But he had not lived up to the $84 million contract he signed following the trade from the Florida Panthers.

Huberdeau still isn't producing at the 115-point pace he did before leaving Florida. But the veteran winger is finally finding success on the ice for the Flames. He is on pace for his first 30-goal season since 2021-22, and the third such campaign of his career. This offensive turnaround has led the veteran winger to make a rather bold claim as to how he feels now compared to previous years.

“I feel like I’m at my best ever, I would say,” declared Huberdeau, via Sportsnet. Especially on the other side of the puck. I’ve never really been the best at that, and I take pride in that. I’m having way more fun.”

Jonathan Huberdeau discusses turnaround for the Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau had some rough patches early in his Flames tenure. Even after Calgary hired a new head coach, he could not put things together on the ice. Through it all, he tried to remain true to himself as he worked through his issues.

“I’m not trying to be somebody else,” the Flames forward said. “There’s been some tough stretches, and I just took that and tried to learn from the game, and I think I learned a lot from it.”

The Flames have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons. At this time, Calgary is on the outside looking in at the playoff race in the Western Conference. They are fifth in the Pacific Division with a 16-11-7 record. But they are within two points of the Dallas Stars for the final Wild Card spot.

Huberdeau is a big reason for Calgary's success in 2024-25. If he continues scoring goals, the Flames could certainly find themselves back in the postseason. And it could be the veteran winger's first step toward a complete resurgence offensively.