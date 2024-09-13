The Calgary Flames traded for Jonathan Huberdeau in the summer of 2022. It was a massive trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in the same deal. The Panthers won the Stanley Cup in part due to this trade. Huberdeau, meanwhile, has struggled in two seasons with the Flames.

Huberdeau scored 30 goals and 115 points in the 2021-22 regular season with the Panthers. In 160 games with the Flames, however, he has 27 goals and 107 points. It has not worked in Alberta for the two-time All-Star to this point. However, he recently made a bold statement when speaking to reporters earlier this week that shows Huberdeau is feeling himself once again.

“The confidence is back. I just have to relay that to here with the guys, and I think this year I want to bring fun to my game. That's what we need to be. I think we've just got to make it fun as a team. You never know. We can cause some surprises,” the Flames forward said, via NHL.com.

Why Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau has his confidence back

Jonathan Huberdeau is not one to rest on his laurels. He is financially and contractually secure despite his poor performance. The Flames forward signed an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million a year. However, Huberdeau changed things up this summer.

“The one thing about Jonathan … he changed up his training in the summer,” Calgary general manager Craig Conroy said, via NHL.com. “He's a super competitive guy. He wants to be the best player, he wants to win.”

These changes have contributed to Huberdeau's newfound confidence. The Flames forward admitted that he has skated more this summer than he has in years previous. And the extra skating has done wonders for his state of being heading into training camp.

“Really happy with the summer that I had. It's probably my best summer of training that I've had. I just have to translate that onto the ice. I skated more in the summer as well, so I feel better,” Huberdeau said, via NHL.com.

As mentioned, Huberdeau came to the Flames in 2022 as part of the Tkachuk trade. Calgary also acquired defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt, and a 2025 first-round pick. The Panthers also received a 2025 fourth-round pick alongside Tkachuk.

The Flames certainly hope Huberdeau can find his form once again. If he does, it certainly bodes well for the team's on-ice success in 2024-25. Calgary drops the puck on the upcoming season when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on October 9 in Vancouver.